Peterborough United owner Darragh MacAnthony has denied speculation that the club are set to sign Manchester City midfielder Jacob Wright on loan.

It was claimed by journalist Pete O'Rourke on Thursday night that Wright had agreed a loan move to Peterborough, but that rumour has now been firmly shut down by MacAnthony.

Wright came through the academy at the Etihad Stadium, and made his senior debut for the club as a substitute in their 5-0 win over Huddersfield Town in the FA Cup in January.

The 18-year-old, who has featured for England at youth level, then made his first appearance in the Champions League when he was introduced from the bench late on in the 3-1 win over FC Copenhagen in the last 16 in March.

Posh are known to have a strong relationship with City, and they signed defender Jadel Katongo on loan from the Premier League champions last summer, but Wright will not be the next player to make the move to the Weston Homes Stadium.

Darragh MacAnthony hits back at Jacob Wright transfer rumour

Responding to O'Rourke's post suggesting that Wright had agreed a deal to join Peterborough, MacAnthony issued an emphatic denial, stating that the midfielder has never even been discussed by the club's recruitment team as a potential signing.

"No Pete he has not. Never even came up or been discussed. Think you have been fed a whopper on this one me old pal," MacAnthony wrote on X.

Later in the exchange, MacAnthony added: "To be fair to you we do have relationship with City so I can see why you got hoodwinked over it."

As MacAnthony says, Posh do have links with City, and speaking last week, he revealed that the club could sign two players on loan from Pep Guardiola's side before the end of the window.

"We ended up in a relationship with Man City, which was very good for them and good for us last year," MacAnthony said on talkSPORT.

"We have a way we play if you look at all the data that's out there, I'm not saying we're Man City, but the way we play out from the back suits them with their younger players who maybe aren't good enough for the top of the Championship to come to the top of League One.

"We had one Man City boy last year and we've got potentially two more coming in this summer.

"We're all about good relationships that work for us and those clubs, and the good thing about working with City is that they don't try to take advantage of us, they didn't try to financially hurt us like other Premier League clubs have done and they were very much on our wave length about making that happen.

"It was good for them and it was good for us."

Peterborough have made seven new signings so far this summer as they look to mount another promotion push in League One following last season's play-off semi-final defeat to Oxford United, and while Knight will not be joining the club, there are likely to be more new arrivals over the coming weeks.

Peterborough United 2024-25 summer signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent George Nevett Rochdale Permanent Oscar Wallin Degerfors IF Permanent Rio Adebisi Crewe Alexandra Permanent Jack Sparkes Portsmouth Permanent Chris Conn-Clarke Altrincham Permanent Abraham Odoh Harrogate Town Permanent Cian Hayes Fleetwood Town Permanent

Peterborough United supporters will be excited by Manchester City connection

Wright is clearly a player with huge potential, underlined by the fact Guardiola trusted him to feature in the Champions League, so there may be some disappointment among Peterborough supporters that the England youth international will not be joining the club.

However, MacAnthony's reveal that two players could potentially be arriving from City is exciting for Posh, and there is no doubt that the Weston Homes Stadium is an excellent place for young players to develop.

While Peterborough have lost key players such as Ronnie Edwards, Harrison Burrows and Ephron Mason-Clark this summer, they have recruited some promising young talent, and with more to come before the end of the window, you would expect them to be among the promotion contenders in League One once again this season.