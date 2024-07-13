Highlights MacAnthony denies Sheffield pulling out of Burrows deal, emphasizing all agreements remain intact.

Burrows' future with Peterborough in limbo amid speculation, impressing with goals and assists.

Sheffield United takeover complicates proposed transfer, other clubs eyeing potential deal.

Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony has denied suggestions that Sheffield United have pulled out of a move to sign Harrison Burrows.

According to The Peterborough Telegraph, the deal has collapsed due to the Blades’ reluctance to pay the fee agreed with the Posh.

Burrows’ future with the League One side has been under intense scrutiny throughout the summer, having impressed last season.

He contributed six goals and 14 assists in the regular season as Peterborough finished fourth in the table, missing out on promotion with a play-off semi-final loss to Oxford United (all stats from Fbref).

Darren Ferguson’s side’s failure to gain promotion has led to speculation over his future, with Preston North End and Birmingham City also being linked with a move.

Darragh MacAnthony denies Harrison Burrows transfer claim

MacAnthony has denied that any club has pulled out of any move to sign a Peterborough player this season.

It has previously been reported that a fee was agreed between the Posh and the Championship side for the left-back, which granted Sheffield United permission to discuss personal terms with him.

“No club this summer, that we have agreed a deal with, has pulled out of any deal for any player,” said MacAnthony, via The Peterborough Telegraph.

Related £2m target snubs Hull City for Sheffield United as Chris Wilder role in transfer hijack revealed Sheffield United are set to sign Kieffer Moore from under the noses of Hull City, with Chris Wilder playing a key role in the transfer.

It was believed that any deal involving Peterborough and the Blades wouldn’t go through until the ownership situation at Bramall Lane had been resolved.

Sheffield United are currently the subject of a takeover bid, with Prince Abdullah still hoping to hold some kind of stake in the side as a result of any deal.

But a lack of agreement with the Saudi owner has stalled any talks over potential transfers, which has complicated the situation surrounding Burrows.

It has been claimed that the relevant paperwork involved in agreeing a deal has not actually been signed despite a reported agreement, which does allow either club to pull out of a move.

Harrison Burrows’ importance to Peterborough

Harrison Burrows - Peterborough United league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2019-20 4 (2) 0 2020-21 21 (8) 1 (4) 2021-22 37 (29) 3 (7) 2022-23 41 (31) 4 (2) 2023-24 45 6 (14)

Burrows is a crucial part of Ferguson’s first team squad at Peterborough, having been a standout figure in their battle for promotion last season.

But the opportunity to increase his wages by a reported five times is an appealing option for the full-back, who has been with the Posh since he was just nine-years-of-age.

The 22-year-old has proven his readiness for the Championship with his performances last season, but could still remain in League One for at least another year.

Burrows has until 30 August to resolve the situation surrounding his future before the transfer deadline passes.

Burrows saga will drag on

This transfer saga has now dragged into a second month, and it could be another while before there is a resolution.

Sheffield United potentially being out of the running might open the door for Birmingham or Preston to push for a deal, but they will surely have to match whatever the Blades were willing to pay in order to convince Peterborough to sell.

Burrows is in the final year of his contract, so the Posh should be looking to cash in, as he could depart for nothing in 2025.

But if Sheffield United are unable to complete a deal, then that will come as a big blow to Chris Wilder’s summer plans and could hurt their promotion chances.