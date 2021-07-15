Peterborough United closing in on signing from Shrewsbury Town

Peterborough United are in advanced talks to sign Shrewsbury Town defender Nathanael Ogbeta as they look to add to their squad further, Football League World can reveal.

The Posh are back in the Sky Bet Championship for next season and will be eager to make an impression as they look to establish themselves in the second tier.

They’re naturally looking to add players this summer in order to help them do that, then, and Football League World can reveal that Shrewsbury Town defender Nathanael Ogbeta is close to arriving at London Road.

The Posh are in advanced talks with the player as things stand, and the deal, all being well, could go through sooner rather than later.

Ogbeta made 25 starts last season for the Shrews in the third-tier, scoring two goals and setting up a further two from the left-hand-side.

He is a player of considerable talent and potential, with him coming through the ranks at Manchester City as a youngster having grown up in Salford.