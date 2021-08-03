Peterborough United close to signing 8-goal EFL starlet despite recent Celtic interest

Peterborough United have are closing in on a deal to sign Joel Randall, according to reports from Football Insider.

The Exeter City winger is expected to undergo a medical at the newly-promoted Championship club with a view to signing a £1million deal plus add-ons.

A left-winger by trade, Randall has attracted plenty of interest from around Britain over the last few months.

The 21-year-old was the subject of three bids from Charlton Athletic during the January transfer transfer window as they looked to bring him to The Valley, however each of these proposals were turned down.

Football Insider also reported that Randall was attracting the attention of Scottish giants Celtic as they looked to strengthen for the future, while Norwich City were also said to be keen.

However it seems that Darren Ferguson’s side have now won the race and could announce the signing in the coming days.

Peterborough are hoping for a strong season after securing promotion from League One last term.

They kick-off their Championship campaign this weekend and will be praying that they can do enough to avoid relegation from the second tier over the course of the campaign.

The verdict

This is a real coup for Peterborough United.

Joel Randall enjoyed a decent decent for Exeter City last term after scoring on eight occasions for the League Two side in 30 appearances.

It’s no surprise to see the 21-year-old move on given the interest in his his services and I’m sure that the Posh are delighted that a deal is all-but completed.

Whether he’ll be seen as a regular first team player by Darren Ferguson, however, remains to be seen.