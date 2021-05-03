Peterborough United chief makes claim over Sheffield United and West Brom transfer target

Peterborough United co-owner Darragh MacAnthony has told Sky Sports News that he isn’t confident of holding onto the club’s top scorer Jonson Clarke-Harris this summer, with Sheffield United and West Bromwich Albion having been linked with the player.

Clarke-Harris has been far and away one of the most consistent goal scorers in the entire Football League this season and has an astonishing 33 goals to his name so far with there still being one more game left to play in the league next weekend.

The frontman has proved key to Posh securing their return to the Sky Bet Championship and as a result he has been strongly linked with a move away from the club for months as the transfer window grows closer.

Speaking about his player, MacAnthony stated the following when asked if he was confident of keeping hold of the 26-year-old this summer:

“No.

“Peterborough United can never pay players £25/30,000 a week, there will be seven or eight clubs already offering Jonson Clarke-Harris, Dembele, that kind of money.

“We are that club, we have to build.

Peterborough United quiz: Does London Road have a higher or lower capacity than these 18 grounds?

1 of 18 KCOM Stadium Higher Lower

“We’re not going to be selling a lot of our assets, but you always have one player that so many clubs are after, they’re going to tap them up which is normal, par for the course and it’s difficult to compete with that.

“He’s been fantastic, the best player in League One the best goalscorer in England and if we can keep him, brilliant, because he’ll be worth double by January in the Championship.”

Clarke-Harris only resigned for the club last summer and is currently under contract with the League One promotion winners until the summer of 2024.

The Verdict

MacAnthony knows exactly how to handle this sort of situation when it involves one of his club’s players and he has shown in the past that he drives a very hard bargain in the transfer market.

As we saw with the eventual sale of Ivan Toney, the Posh chief will always look for the best deal for the club and if the money isn’t right, a deal will not be struck.

It’s a great system that the club employs when their is interest in their players and as a result they always reap the financial rewards of players sales by reinvesting it in new talent, usually plucked from the lower leagues.

If Clarke-Harris departs this summer it will be for big money and if he stays they’ll be holding onto their best player, so it’s a win-win situation for a club that is very much on the up.