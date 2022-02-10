Peterborough United boss slams team following humiliating defeat

Darren Ferguson has slammed his Peterborough United side following their humiliating 4-0 defeat last night.

The Posh were hammered by Cardiff City, which has helped the Welsh club pull away from their relegation rivals.

Two goals either side of half time sealed the three points for Cardiff, leaving Peterborough in 22nd place in the table and in the bottom three.

Ferguson was in a foul mood post-game, where he laid into his team for their performance.

“I’m devastated. It was a humiliation and a complete embarrassment to the club,” said Ferguson, via Berkshire Live.

“A performance of that level in a game of this magnitude will never, ever be acceptable.

“When you come into a game knowing Cardiff have lost nine games at home, and on the back of a performance last weekend that everyone agreed was a positive one, I cannot take one positive out of that performance, not one.

“I could have made about two subs after 20-25 minutes.

“It’s not going to make much difference but I do have to apologise to the fans who came down to watch what was an unbelievable performance. It could have been four or five-nil after 20 minutes.”

Quiz: Did these 26 ex-Peterborough United players score more or less than 20 goals during their time at the club?

1 of 26 Did George Boyd score more or less than 20 goals during his time with the Posh? More Less

This was a massive game, which could’ve been a big boost to Peterborough’s survival hopes if they had managed to take victory.

However, it has now left them 12 points adrift of Cardiff, who are still 20th following their win.

With Derby County’s win over Hull City on Tuesday, the pressure is now mounting on Peterborough to start picking up results to salvage their season.

Fortunately for Ferguson, Reading are only two points above them and suffering a horrendous run of form of their own.

Up next for Peterborough is the visit of Preston North End on February 12.

The Verdict

That Ferguson wanted to make first-half substitutions says it all about Peterborough’s performance.

The relegation battle now looks to be between four sides for the bottom three positions.

Derby County’s current form makes them the momentum in earning survival, but Peterborough do still have the points advantage.

All is not lost if Ferguson’s side can just string together a couple of good performances, but it is games against Cardiff that they absolutely need to be winning if they are to survive this campaign.