FLW’s Peterborough United fan pundit would not be too shocked if Harrison Burrows opted to sign for Birmingham City this summer.

According to Darren Witcoop, the Blues are in the race for the full-back's signature amid competition from Preston North End and Sheffield United.

It has been reported that the Lilywhites have seen a bid rejected for the 22-year-old already during this transfer window.

Meanwhile, Sheffield United’s interest has been tied to the ownership situation, with it understood that the takeover process is slowing down their ability to compete in the market.

This could open the door for Birmingham to swoop in and secure the signature of the exciting, young League One talent.

Birmingham move can make sense for Burrows

FLW’s Peterborough fan pundit Alex Batt believes that it could make sense for Burrows to make the switch to Birmingham due to the club’s long-term ambition.

While he feels Sheffield United can offer the most enticing next step in the player’s career, he wouldn’t be too shocked to see him instead make the switch to St. Andrew’s.

“It would be a shock if he moved to Birmingham, but having said that, Birmingham are a massive club, they’ve got massive aspirations, they probably don’t want to be in League One for more than one year, so I would not be surprised if they’re up near the top of League One next year,” Batt told Football League World.

“So, Burrows may take that into consideration.

“They could probably offer him a good wage, as good as what Preston can offer him in all fairness.

“I wouldn’t be too surprised if he joined Birmingham, but if Sheffield United’s interest is still concrete then maybe he will choose them.

“But I don’t think that Birmingham over Preston would be too much of a bad choice for his career, and for him, at this stage because he knows he can do it in League One, and he knows that Birmingham will be at the right end of the table.

“So, it wouldn’t surprise me totally if he was to go there.”

Harrison Burrows’ importance to Peterborough

Harrison Burrows - Peterborough United league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2019-20 4 (2) 0 2020-21 21 (8) 1 (4) 2021-22 37 (29) 3 (7) 2022-23 41 (31) 4 (2) 2023-24 45 6 (14)

Burrows has come through the Peterborough academy system to become a key part of Darren Ferguson’s first team squad.

The 22-year-old was essential to the team’s promotion push last season, contributing six goals and 14 assists from 45 appearances in the regular campaign (all stats from Fbref).

This has led to him attracting interest from a number of clubs this summer, casting doubt over his future with the Posh.

Peterborough have until 30 August to resolve the situation surrounding the player’s time at the club.

Harrison Burrows signing would be a statement move from Birmingham

Burrows is a very promising talent and has shown this year that he is ready to step up to the Championship.

So, if the Blues can convince him to stay in League One and help them fight for promotion, then that would be a real coup.

He has shown his creativity from the left flank, and having someone capable of 14 assists from left-back would be a great asset for their promotion hopes.

If they can beat Preston and Sheffield United to his signature, then that is a great endorsement of the project being built by Birmingham.