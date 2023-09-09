Highlights Current Peterborough manager Darren Ferguson is fourth on our list.

Johnny Anderson, a two-time caretaker boss, is top of our rankings.

Gary Johnson, Steve Evans and Graham Westley also feature in the countdown.

Peterborough United are desperate to go the extra couple of steps this season after suffering League One play-off heartbreak last term.

Posh seemed destined for Wembley when they established a commanding 4-0 lead over Sheffield Wednesday in their semi-final first leg, only for the Owls to produce an inspired turnaround in the second and eventually prevail on penalties.

Nevertheless, the club is back under the guidance of Darren Ferguson, who is embarking on his fourth spell in charge at London Road and seeking a fifth promotion.

But where does the Scotsman rank when it comes to determining Peterborough's most successful manager in their history?

Well, it is hard to give you a definitive answer with such extensive data only available from their maiden EFL season in 1960-61.

But, we are going to try our best. So, here we have ranked the best 10 win percentages recorded by Peterborough managers – according to Soccerbase and The Posh Supporters Trust – from August 1960 until the end of last season.

Note: All managers on the list must have taken charge of at least 20 games.

10 Steve Evans – 40.4%

The well-travelled Evans replaced Grant McCann at London Road in February 2018, with Peterborough in League One play-off contention.

However, Posh's hopes of a return to the Championship were ended after they lost five of their last six matches.

Peterborough were in promotion contention again the following season, topping the League One table early on.

Evans won 21 of his 52 matches in charge but, despite his side occupying sixth place, he was replaced by Darren Ferguson that January.

9 Chris Turner – 41.1%

One of Peterborough's most successful managers, Turner won 53 of 129 games across two spells in charge of the club. He also served as a player – making over 300 appearances – and chairman.

Replacing Mark Lawrenson in January 1991, he oversaw back-to-back promotions to the First Division before departing in December 1992.

Turner then served as caretaker boss during the second half of the 1993-94 season, but could not prevent the club's relegation from the second tier.

8 Gordon Clark – 41.2%

Clark oversaw Peterborough's fortunes during their fledging EFL days between 1964 and 1967.

Italian giants Juventus were reportedly linked with acquiring the services of the former full-back, who guided Posh to the FA Cup quarter-finals during his first season in charge.

Clark, who won 70 of 170 matches at the helm, also led Peterborough to the League Cup semi-finals the following campaign, before departing the club in September 1967.

7 Keith Alexander – 41.2%

Alexander, who edged out Clark having managed fewer games, was named Peterborough boss when he replaced Steve Bleasdale at London Road in May 2006.

The former Lincoln City manager made some shrewd signings from non-league, including the likes of George Boyd, Craig Mackail-Smith and Aaron McLean, while winning 14 of his 34 matches in charge.

But though Posh were in League Two play-off contention, a run of six straight defeats saw Alexander replaced by Ferguson in January after just eight months in the dugout.

6 Noel Cantwell – 41.7%

A legend at West Ham and Manchester United, Cantwell went on to enjoy two spells as Peterborough manager.

The first of those began in October 1972, with the former defender going on to win the Division Four title during his first full season in charge.

Cantwell departed in May 1977 but returned to London Road in November 1986, overseeing another season-and-a-half from the dugout before moving on again.

He managed 338 games across his two stints at the helm, winning 141 of those.

5 Graham Westley – 43.9%

Former Stevenage boss Westley took over the reins from Dave Robertson in September 2015.

He was named League One Manager of the Month for November after Peterborough won all four of their matches and, by January, Posh were in the play-off places.

However, a run of 12 defeats in 18 matches ended any promotion hopes, and Westley departed that April after 18 wins from 41 games overall.

4 Darren Ferguson – 44.5% (as of July 2023)

Fourth place is the man who has had four separate spells as manager at London Road.

The first of those began in January 2007, when Ferguson was named player-manager of the League Two outfit following Alexander's departure.

He then oversaw successive promotions to the Championship before departing in November 2009, but secured Peterborough's return to the second tier four months after his second coming in January 2011.

Though unable to prevent a return to League One, Ferguson led Posh to the EFL Trophy in 2013-14 before moving on again the following February.

Returning for a third spell in January 2019, the Scotsman narrowly missed out on the League One play-offs in both his first two seasons back, but achieved promotion at the third time of asking the following year.

Leaving for a third time in February 2022, Ferguson was back at London Road just 11 months later, but suffered League One play-off semi-final heartbreak against Sheffield Wednesday from 4-0 up after the first leg.

As of July 2023, he had managed 541 games for Peterborough – 241 of which ended in victory.

3 Gary Johnson – 45.5%

Having almost guided Bristol City to successive promotions to the Premier League two years earlier, Johnson was the man tasked with securing Peterborough's immediate return to the Championship in April 2010.

The former Yeovil Town boss had won 15 of his 33 matches in charge and Posh were just outside the League One play-off places the following January, when he left after a reported disagreement with chairman Darragh MacAnthony.

2 Jimmy Hagan – 54.7%

Replacing George Swindin, who had won three successive Midlands League titles, in August 1958, Hagan picked up from where his predecessor left off by making it five in a row.

The last of which saw Peterborough elected to the EFL, in which they hit the ground running by storming to the Division Four title in their first season, scoring 134 goals along the way.

During Posh's fledgling EFL days, Hagan won 70 of his 128 matches in charge before departing in October 1962.

1 Johnny Anderson – 62.5%

Topping our list is a man who excelled across two caretaker spells at London Road.

An FA Cup winner with Manchester United, Anderson ended his playing career with a three-year spell at Peterborough before taking up a coaching position at the club.

He then temporarily took over the reins from Hagan for two months, winning eight of his 12 matches before Jack Fairbrother took over.

After the latter's departure in February 1964, Anderson oversaw a further 12 games – winning seven – until Clark was named permanent boss two months later.