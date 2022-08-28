Peterborough United and European side join QPR and Watford in race for League Two ace

Queens Park Rangers, Watford, Peterborough United and at least one unnamed Ligue 1 outfit are all in the race to recruit AFC Wimbledon midfielder Ayoub Assal, according to the Daily Mirror.

The R’s already have Ilias Chair and Chris Willock as two options in an advanced midfield role, with the duo scoring against the Hornets yesterday, but could benefit from having another wide player at their disposal with Michael Beale’s side operating with a different system this term.

Rob Edwards’ side, meanwhile, have lost Emmanuel Dennis already during this window and could still potentially cash in on the likes of Joao Pedro and Ismaila Sarr, with further sales potentially requiring the Hornets to go back into the market for more attackers.

Blackpool’s Josh Bowler is another option for Edwards at this stage, though they may not want to fork out the £4m it will take to lure him to Vicarage Road, with Premier League sides also in the race for his signature.

And Peterborough have lost Sammie Szmodics this summer, with 20-year-old Assal potentially an exciting replacement for Grant McCann’s men if he’s available at an affordable price for Posh.

The English trio could face competition from teams in France for his signature though after seeing him make a bright start to the 2022/23 campaign, only managing to record one assist in six competitive appearances during 2022/23 thus far but looking like a real asset going forward for the Dons regardless.

The Verdict:

At this stage, a move to the Weston Homes Stadium may be a better career move for the youngster because he won’t want to bite off more than he can chew at this stage, because his career could easily nosedive if he fails to impress in the second tier.

And it’s not as if he will get endless chances at Loftus Road and Vicarage Road either if he doesn’t hit the ground running, especially with the options they have at their disposal.

However, he could potentially fit in alongside the likes of Chair and Willock behind Lyndon Dykes – and having those three players around him could potentially help him to take his game to new levels.

Similarly, he could thrive with Sarr in an advanced midfield role and Pedro in front of them, with those two arguably deserving the opportunity to remain in the top flight despite their side’s relegation last season.

At 20 though, he will want to climb up the football pyramid sooner rather than later so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him move away if an offer is accepted. Wimbledon have already lost a couple of key players this summer though, so they will probably be reluctant to let go of the midfielder.