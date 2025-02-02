Peterborough United have accepted a sizeable bid from a Championship club for defender Emmanuel Fernandez, which is believed to be Norwich City.

Posh centre-back Fernandez has been a stalwart at the back for Darren Ferguson this season, and his impressive form has prompted interest from the second-tier in the winter window.

The 23-year-old joined Peterborough in 2021 on a two-year-deal from non-league outfit Ramsgate, after being released by Gillingham, and following a loan spell with Barnet, he has become a first-team regular over the last 12 months.

Fernandez has five goals in 33 appearances in all competitions so far this term, and with the Posh struggling in 19th place in League One, he now looks set to make the step-up to the Championship, but may well see out the season at the Weston Homes Stadium.

Emmanuel Fernandez' 2024/25 League One statistics Appearances (starts) 24 (23) Interceptions per game 0.8 Tackles per game 1.1 Balls recovered per game 4.0 Dribbled past per game 0.3 Clearances per game 6.4

Peterborough accept 'huge' bid for Emmanuel Fernandez as Norwich close in

Norwich were first reported to be interested in Fernandez on Saturday, with the PinkUn claiming that the Canaries were keen on signing the 23-year-old before Monday's deadline, but still had work to do to seal the move.

Related Norwich City pushing to sign Peterborough United star Emmanuel Fernandez is believed to be of interest to the Canaries, who are keen to get a deal over the line for the defender.

Posh boss Ferguson has today provided the Peterborough Telegraph with a new update on the situation, and has confirmed that a bid by an unnamed club for Fernandez has been accepted, but the deal is still yet to be completed due to other details - PinkUn have reported that outfit to be Norwich.

Ferguson said: "I think it’s a huge bid but, at the moment, he can not agree personal terms.

"It’s a big bid for a lot of money for a player who has played just four or five months of football but that’s what we do, we develop players.

"A big Championship club has come in and seen the potential.

"Everything has been agreed between the clubs but him and his representatives can’t agree personal terms."

The PinkUn has followed that report up by stating that Norwich are still believed to be the team in question, but instead of him linking up with their first-team, if he does sign, he is set to return to the Weston Homes Stadium on loan for the remainder of the campaign.

Emmanuel Fernandez will be one for the future for the Canaries if he joins soon

Fernandez is clearly well thought of at Posh, and if Norwich are set to land his services soon, then Darren Ferguson and supporters alike will be pleased that he looks set to play out the season in League One.

The 23-year-old may be looked upon as slightly too old to be sent back out on loan and not be ready for the Championship, but his development has to be put into perspective, as he was still playing non-league football in 2023, and has made just 52 EFL appearances thus far in his career.

Norwich are, however, struggling for options at centre-back right now, with Jose Cordoba currently injured, and full-back Callum Doyle having to play in the centre of defence in their 1-0 away win at Watford on Saturday.

With that said, if they are to bring in Fernandez in the next 24 hours, it may well be that they want to keep him in their squad just in case of further injury problems that could derail their play-off push.