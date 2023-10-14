Highlights Peterborough United may have to prepare for Jonson Clarke-Harris's departure in January as the owner admits it is likely he will leave.

A potential replacement for Clarke-Harris could be Daniel Udoh, who has shown his attacking threat at this level and is affordable.

Other options include John Marquis, Marcus Dinanga, Georgie Kelly, and Charlie Kelman, who all have the potential to make an impact in League One.

It looks as though Peterborough United are already going to have to prepare for life without Jonson Clarke-Harris come the January transfer window.

The striker was close to a return to Bristol Rovers late in the summer market, but the deal could not be completed before the deadline.

Speaking recently however, Peterborough owner Darragh MacAnthony admitted it is likely that Clarke-Harris will leave Posh in the first week of January.

Given he is scored 80 goals in 181 appearances in all competitions for the club to date, Clarke-Harris is undeniably a player they will have to replace, should he move on.

So with that in mind, we've taken a look at five alternatives to Clarke-Harris that Peterborough could target, once the market opens again at the turn of the year.

Daniel Udoh

Udoh showed just how good he has the potential to be at this level with 13 goals and four assists in League One in the 2021/22 season, before injury ruled him out of much of the subsequent campaign.

However, the centre forward is now back and scoring again for Salop, to once again provide a reminder of his attacking threat at this level, which could make him a useful option for a club such as Peterborough.

Indeed, given the 27-year-old is now into the final year of his contract with Shrewsbury, he could potentially be an affordable target for Posh as well.

John Marquis

If Clarke-Harris is to seal his return to Bristol Rovers in January, then one player who Peterborough could perhaps consider bringing in the other direction, is John Marquis.

The 31-year-old has plenty of experience at this level, and has shown throughout his career that he is capable of producing some prolific spells in front of goal in League One.

He too is out of contract at The Memorial Stadium at the end of this season, and so this could be a move that the clubs are able to work out, with a potential swap involving the two strikers, potentially reducing costs for both as well.

Peterborough have looked to non-league on a number of occasions in recent times for their recruitment, and if this was to happen in the search for Clarke-Harris' replacement, one option could be Marcus Dinanga.

The 26-year-old has been in excellent form for Gateshead this season, scoring 12 goals in 15 league games to help the club into the play-off places in the current National League standings.

That suggests he may soon be ready for a step up to the Football League, and Peterborough are the sort of club who may be willing to offer that opportunity to Dinanga.

Georgie Kelly

If Peterborough were to go down the Championship loan route in this striker search, then Rotherham's Georgie Kelly could be a sensible option.

Joining the Millers in January 2022, injury meant he had to wait until the final day of that season to make his debut for the club, when he scored the goal that sealed their promotion from League One.

However, the striker has since struggled to kick on in the Championship, and was even touted for a move elsewhere in League One over the summer, meaning his situation could be one that is worth keeping an eye on for Peterborough.

Charlie Kelman

One other potential Championship option for Peterborough to consider here, is QPR's Charlie Kelman.

The striker helped Leyton Orient win promotion from League Two during a loan spell at Brisbane Road last season, but has been unable to establish himself in Gareth Ainsworth's side since returning to Loftus Road.

Another spell elsewhere could therefore be beneficial for the 21-year-old, who may want to show what he can do in League One with a club such as Peterborough, following his success in the division below last season.