Peterborough suffer big blow which could hand advantage to Sunderland and Hull in promotion chase

Peterborough United have been hit with a significant blow for the run-in in Sky Bet League One with goalkeeper Christy Pym ruled out for the remainder of the campaign through injury.

The Posh are locked in a seemingly three-way battle for the top two in the third tier with Hull City leading the way and Sunderland keeping pace in third place.

Indeed, it’s going to be a fascinating, enthralling watch in League One to see how it all plays out and Peterborough are going to have to do it now without their main man in-between the sticks.

Quoted by Peterborough’s official website, manager Darren Ferguson had this to say:

“It is a big blow, the boy has been very consistent over the last two seasons, but we have to get on with it, these things happen in football.

“The boy did ever so well to finish the game against Sunderland, he was struggling and when you see the extent of the injury you can see why. He is going to be out between four and six weeks and I have now got to look at my options and one of those would be an emergency loan.

“That is not because I don’t have any doubts about the other two goalkeepers I have got, but the facts are at this stage of the season, they don’t have the experience of playing enough league games. At any other point in the season, I would have no hesitation, but I will speak to them and we will look at our options.”

The Verdict

You don’t envy Ferguson’s position at all and it remains to be seen what he is going to do for his side in terms of a replacement ‘keeper.

For Hull and Sunderland, meanwhile, this is obviously an advantage.

Hull are currently the league leaders and are aiming to pull away whilst Sunderland, with their game in hand on the Posh, have control of their destiny at the moment and simply – easier said than done – need to win their remaining games.

Getting a blow like this is never good but, particularly at the business end of the year, this could not be worse timing for Posh.