Peterborough show transfer interest in Portsmouth man as January window looms

Peterborough United have targeted Portsmouth striker John Marquis ahead of the January transfer window opening, according to HampshireLive.

Following the conclusion of the 2020-21 season in May, the striker was linked to Posh who had just been promoted automatically to the Championship.

Darragh MacAnthony, chairman of Peterborough, shot down those rumours though very quickly, but it’s emerged that Marquis is very much on the relegation-threatened side’s radar as we approach the halfway mark of the campaign.

The 29-year-old striker netted 16 League One goals for Pompey last season but he’s been less-than prolific during the current campaign.

He scored four times in 16 appearances before suffering an injury, which kept him out of action for a period of four matches.

Marquis made his return from the bench in a 2-0 win over Morecambe last week but is currently third-choice behind Ronan Curtis and George Hirst at the top end of the pitch.

With his Portsmouth contract expiring in the summer and being one of the club’s higher earners, per HampshireLive, Marquis could be available on the cheap as Peterborough seek for fresh options up-front.

The Verdict

Whilst Marquis wouldn’t fit Posh’s usual model of striker signings, maybe this is one that would make a bit of sense.

Darren Ferguson’s side have struggled for a regular run of goals, with Jonson Clarke-Harris not hitting the heights of his prolific League One season in 2020-21.

Marquis has never proved that he can be a regular scorer in the second tier but he would bring an added physical presence to occupy defenders, and in turn that could give the likes of Siriki Dembele a license for more freedom.

With his contract expiring it shouldn’t take too much for Posh to prize Marquis away from Fratton Park should they decide to firm up their interest.