Fans up and down the country watched on in genuine shock on Friday as Peterborough toppled Sheffield Wednesday in a 4-0 drubbing.

It was just vintage Football League. The side that came third, and for certain parts of the season looked like winning the entire division, travelled to the side that snuck into the play-offs on the final day ahead of Derby County - made even more bizarre by the fact that Wednesday beat Derby to allow Peterborough to face them. You just couldn't write it.

Bar a total collapse at Hillsborough, Posh will take to the new Wembley for the second time after winning the Johnstone's Paint Trophy in 2014, where they will face either Barnsley or Bolton in the capital.

But regardless of the result, there is one nagging doubt that they must resolve come the weeks following the final whistle under the famous arch - and that is securing the contract of star man Jonson Clarke-Harris.

League One legend

Clarke-Harris has been a top Football League striker for many years. Starting out at Coventry City, it took him a while to get going, including a short stint at Peterborough in his early years when he failed to make an appearance at London Road before being sold to Oldham Athletic.

It was at Rotherham United where he first began to shoot to prominence as a 21-year-old, with his bullish nature in the second-tier marking him as one of the finer striking prospects in the division; yet surrounded by a squad of players that was unlikely to survive in the Championship, he slowly found his way out of the Millers squad before jetting back to Coventry.

A revitalisation at Bristol Rovers ensued, with 42 league games resulting in 24 league goals in the third tier - and when Ivan Toney departed for Brentford in 2020, Clarke-Harris took the reins.

His 69 goals in 132 league appearances in Cambridgeshire has made him a firm fan favourite, and 29 goals in all competitions this campaign has marked him as the division's joint-top scorer alongside Ipswich Town's Conor Chaplin - not bad company to be in at all.

The Peterborough conveyor belt

Posh have had some superb strikers down the years, and have marked themselves as quite the outfit for developing talismanic attackers who have gone on to massively impress by playing in the Premier League - most notably Dwight Gayle, Britt Assombalonga and of course Toney.

Upon signing Clarke-Harris, it became clear that he was next in that model, and whilst he hasn't moved yet, Peterborough fans surely will want to keep their man instead of selling him on.

It's a win-win if he signs; should they go up, they have a player leading the line who has already made close to a century of appearances in the second-tier, meaning they won't need to spend any money.

But if they do fail to win at Wembley, tying Clarke-Harris down to a long-term deal would mean they would be suitably prepared for coming back up, with the money earned from this season and a potential sell-on fee for Toney boosting the coffers allowing them to strengthen in other key areas.

Verdict

All in all, it's clear to see the talent Clarke-Harris boasts. He is a metronome, prized piece when it comes to League One talent, with almost every other club in the division unlikely to boast a better No.9.

It makes complete sense to offer him a new deal regardless of promotion - of course, Posh fans would rather see him line up at St. Mary's than St. James' Park next season.