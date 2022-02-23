Peterborough reach agreement with 41-y/o to succeed Darren Ferguson

Grant McCann has agreed to become the new Peterborough United manager following Darren Ferguson’s exit over the weekend.

The Scotsman made the decision to walk away from his position following the 1-0 defeat to Derby County on Saturday that left the Posh 23rd in the table.

With results last night, it means Peterborough are eight points from safety ahead of tonight’s challenging trip to league leaders Fulham.

Therefore, bringing in a new boss swiftly will have been a priority for owner Darragh MacAnthony, and it appears progress has been made on that front, with Football Insider revealing that McCann will now return to the club as Ferguson’s successor for a second time.

The 41-year-old has strong connections to the club, having made nearly 200 appearances as a player, before taking charge for over 100 games.

McCann left in February 2018, having spells at Doncaster Rovers and Hull City since then. His spell with the Tigers was particularly productive, with the Northern Irishman guiding them to promotion from League One last season.

He was sacked after Turkish businessman Acun Ilıcalı bought Hull earlier this year and decided to bring in his own man.

The verdict

This seems like a very sensible move from Peterborough as McCann is someone who loves the club and knows the owner and key figures behind the scenes.

Crucially, he is someone who has experience in the Championship and has won League One, so whilst he will push to keep the team up now, if they do go down, they will be in good hands.

Finally, he also plays a style of football that should allow the current team to flourish. So, this would be a good move by Peterborough, with an announcement seemingly likely after the Fulham game later on.

