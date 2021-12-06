Peterborough player attracting EFL transfer interest as January window looms

Peterborough United youngster Idris Kanu could be set for an exit from the Championship club during the January transfer window, per Football Insider.

The 22-year-old, who started off as a youth prospect at West Ham United, joined Posh in 2017 from Aldershot Town after featuring 29 times in the National League as a forward for the Shots.

Kanu penned a five-year deal with Peterborough but has found game-time hard to come by at London Road, playing just 46 times in the league since his arrival.

Quiz: 30 questions about some of Peterborough United’s best ever goalkeepers – Can you score 100% correct?

1 of 30 Mark Tyler made over 400 league appearances for the club, true or false? True False

Loan spells at Port Vale and Boreham Wood occurred without too much success and having played just 17 times under Darren Ferguson in League One last season, Kanu has again found it difficult to make an impact upon promotion to the Championship.

Having made five appearances this season in the league – all but one from the bench – Kanu is destined to depart the club in the upcoming transfer window and it’s likely to be a permanent switch with his contract up in the summer.

The wide player wants regular first-team football and that has alerted League One side MK Dons and League Two duo Salford City and Colchester United to his services according to Football Insider, with all three set to do battle.

The Verdict

This seems like a sensible decision for Kanu if true to go and seek football elsewhere as it’s clearly not coming at Posh.

They took a punt on him at the age of 17 after being somewhat of a handful at National League level without scoring too much, and they couldn’t really mould him into a striker with star quality.

Kanu has had his chances and he’s even been used as a wing-back on occasions, but it doesn’t look like he has a regular role to play at London Road going forward.

Liam Manning not really using wide players at MK Dons means that wouldn’t really suit Kanu but Salford and Colchester look to be realistic destinations for the youngster who could still have a lot of improving to do at a lower level.