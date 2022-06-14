Peterborough man attracting top-flight interest as summer transfer window opens

Hearts are interested in signing Peterborough United’s Jorge Grant this summer following their relegation to League One.

The 27-year-old attacking midfielder made the move to the Posh after an impressive few years with Lincoln City but like most of his teammates, the previous campaign was a tough one for Grant, who managed just two goals and two assists in 26 appearances.

However, that hasn’t put the Scottish Premiership side off, as Football Scotland revealed the Jambos have been monitoring Grant and are considering a move this summer.

They believe the prospect of European football could be enough to convince the player to move north of the border, with Hearts guaranteed to be in the Europa Conference League group stage, whilst they could still make the Europa League, having finished third in the table.

It remains to be seen whether Peterborough will cash in on Grant, although he struggled to establish himself as a regular since Grant McCann returned to the club earlier this year, as he was often on the bench during the final part of the season.

The verdict

This would seem to be a good move for all parties as the chance to join Hearts is obviously going to appeal to the player, especially with the chance to feature in Europe.

For Peterborough, they will probably be open to a sale as even though Grant has proven himself to be a quality operator in the third tier, he may not be a key part of McCann’s plans.

So, you could imagine that an agreement could be reached between the two clubs if Hearts are serious about bringing the attacking midfielder in.

