Sunderland face transfer tussle in chase to sign 24-year-old

Darren Ferguson has confirmed that Peterborough United would be interested in signing Sammie Szmodics this summer transfer window if the opportunity came up, as quoted by Peterborough Today.

Posh have seen Ivan Toney leave the club this summer transfer window but apart from that they have largely kept their squad together as they eye promotion to the Championship.

Indeed, ever since the season was curtailed last campaign they have come across as very determined to get into the top two for 20/21 campaign and their summer business has reflected that.

They’ve signed Ryan Broom but Ferguson hasn’t ruled out a move for Szmodics:

“We are 95% there with the squad, I can’t tell you who the last place is for, but if the opportunity to sign Sammie arose we would, of course, be interested.”

This, then, could be of interest for Sunderland fans this summer with the Black Cats also reportedly keen on Szmodics this window.

The Verdict

The 24-year-old is a player of considerable talent and class and if Bristol City can’t assure him of playing time then it would make perfect sense to move away to a club like Peterborough who are gunning for promotion.

Will Sunderland still be interested, too? Time will tell.