Peterborough eyeing up move for 17-goal international midfielder

Peterborough United are showing interest in St. Mirren midfielder Jamie McGrath after a stunning goalscoring season in Scotland, per Peterborough Today.

It comes after Aberdeen are said to have been unable to agree a fee for the 24-year-old, who recently made his Republic of Ireland debut in their 4-1 victory over Andorra.

McGrath joined the Buddies in January 2020 from Irish side Dundalk and after seven scoreless appearances following his arrival, the attacking midfielder burst into life in the 2020-21 season.

17 goals in 46 appearances in all competitions will mean that McGrath is hot property this summer and gaining his first international cap will have only attracted more attention to his performances.

And McGrath could be seen as an ideal replacement for Siriki Dembele, who is still yet to sign a new contract with Posh and all the signs look as though he will be put on the transfer list and depart London Road this summer.

The Verdict

This is definitely a Peterborough-esque signing should they firm up their interest with a bid, and they will no doubt have money to spend – especially if Dembele does leave for pastures new.

There’s always an element of risk when signing a player from the Scottish Premiership as you never know how that form can translate to leagues south of the border, but 17 goals from an attacking midfield and wing position is just too impressive to ignore.

It’s the first time in McGrath’s career though that he’s showed this kind of form despite playing in an inferior league in Ireland beforehand, so there may be concern that he won’t be able to replicate the performances of this past season.