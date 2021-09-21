Peterborough dealt huge blow as timescale for Jack Marriott injury revealed

Peterborough United are set to be without Jack Marriott for up to five months after he suffered a hamstring injury that Darren Ferguson has described as a ‘real bad one’.

The 27-year-old made a triumphant return to London Road this summer after departing Derby County – three years after making the switch to Pride Park for an undisclosed fee.

Marriott had an injury-hit campaign last season with his Sheffield Wednesday loan spell ruined by a hamstring injury, and the very same problem has haunted him on his return to Posh.

He’s featured in six Championship matches so far and got off the mark for the club once again in the heavy 6-2 defeat to Sheffield United last week.

Disaster would strike though in the following match against Reading when he tore two tendons in his hamstring in an attempt to close down the opposition goalkeeper.

It’s a huge setback for Marriott and his manager was horrified by what he discovered after the striker underwent a scan to determine the damage.

“Jack could miss four-to-five months,” Ferguson said, via Peterborough Today.

“It’s the worst hamstring injury I’ve ever seen. It’s a real bad one and I feel for the boy.”

The Verdict

This is a crushing blow for Posh who are also set to be without Jonson Clarke-Harris through suspension for a number of matches.

It took a while for Marriott to get off the mark once again and his fitness was called into question last season after being struck down with an injury during his time at Sheffield Wednesday.

Despite that, Posh offered him a three-year deal and now he’s set to miss a lot of his first season back at the club.

Optimistically he could be back by the end of January but the pace he once had could be well and truly lost because of this setback with hamstring problems being tough ones to overcome for explosive forwards.