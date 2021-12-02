Peterborough boss Darren Ferguson delivers battle cry before Nottingham Forest tie

Peterborough face a battle to try and stay afloat in the Championship this campaign – and boss Darren Ferguson has spoken to Peterborough Today about how desperate he is for his team to pick up the three points this weekend.

Posh are back in the second tier after a long hiatus away from the division but have so far struggled to make their way up the table this year.

They remain in the bottom three and are now four points away from safety. Their next game comes against Nottingham Forest and with Steve Cooper’s side looking much more positive, it will be a big ask for Peterborough to claim a win.

However, with the risk of falling further away from the back looming, they’ll be eager to get some points on the board if they can this weekend.

A loss – and a Barnsley win – could also see them closer to dropping even further down the league. It’s a prospect that boss Darren Ferguson doesn’t want to consider – and he told Peterborough Today that the game against Forest is a game they ‘need to win.’

He said: “Forest away is tough obviously, but it’s a game we need to win and having 2,000 of our fans in the ground can only help. It should be a great atmosphere and hopefully we can raise our game.”

Peterborough then will be determined to try and get a positive result this weekend. If Darren Ferguson can pull off a result, then it could boot his side into gear and get them going this campaign.

The Verdict

Peterborough are up against it again this year in the Championship, especially if they can’t get results and score more goals. They’ve picked up a few points so far but they’ll need to get more as the season goes on.

Posh though will face a tough test this weekend. Forest are a strong outfit, so they will need to be in top form to see them off.