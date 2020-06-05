Peter Varney offers hopeful Charlton takeover update

Charlton Athletic are once again in the midst of takeover speculation as Addicks fans hope that their club can be put under the control of some stable and secure management.

The last few months have seen a boardroom farce play out in all fairness, but it does look as though the curtain is getting called on this particular act right now.

Indeed, lifelong Charlton fan Peter Varney has stepped up to the plate in recent days, much to the delight of Addicks supporters, and it looks as though he is aiming to take the reins.

He offered this update last night concerning discussions that have been held so far and things appear positive, though he didn’t go into too much detail given the delicate nature of it all:

Constructive day today with the club, but I hope #CAFC fans understand that discussions need to be kept private for now. — Peter Varney (@_PeterVarney) June 4, 2020

The Verdict

Addicks fans are crying out for a bit of hope at the moment and it looks as though they are getting some from Varney.

Of course, until the deal is done there will be no celebration or unfurling of banners, Charlton fans aren’t that naive, but they are thinking that Varney could well be the ideal man to come in and try and get off-field matters away from the headlines.

Let’s see how things progress.