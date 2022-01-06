Peter Shilton delivers his verdict on Wayne Rooney at Derby County

Peter Shilton has heaped his praise on Derby County manager Wayne Rooney and the job that he is currently doing at the County Ground via his Twitter.

The Leicester-born former goalkeeper, who featured 175 times for the Rams in five years with the club, featured over 100 times for England, winning five more caps than Rooney himself.

Derby are currently 11 points from Championship safety, having picked up 10 points from their last four matches and are seriously putting up a fight after they were deducted 21 points at the start of the campaign.

Taking to Twitter to share his appreciation for the Derby boss, Shilton said: “What a great job @WayneRooney is doing @dcfcofficial proving he has what it takes to be a top manager! Anything can happen in football it would be great for him (and the East Midlands)to keep them in the Championship!”

The verdict

Rooney is certainly doing an incredible job at Derby, with their false league position perhaps sparing him the credit he deserves at this stage.

Not only is Rooney seeing results and an excellent fight to stay in the division, but he has also implemented a new and exciting playing style at Pride Park that revolves around dominating possession and building from the back.

This philosophy and playing style was a big risk at the start of the season, especially with Derby shipping goals and losing points because of individual errors.

However, Rooney has been sticking to this game plan and way of operating, and he is now reaping the rewards of it all.