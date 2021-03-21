Peter Ridsdale delivers Alex Neil verdict following major Preston North End decision

Preston North End’s ‘advisor to the owner’ Peter Ridsdale thinks that Alex Neil will have no problems finding a new job very quickly following his departure from Deepdale today.

Neil’s time at the Lancashire club has ended after nearly four years after three straight losses – results which have left North End in 16th position and nine points off the relegation zone of the Championship.

The Scot had guided North End to within a few points of the play-off places in his first season at Deepdale in 2017/18, but two mid-table finishes followed although for a part of this season it looked as though North End could genuinely push for the top six.

But results collapsed in 2021 with North End losing nine league games and they are now looking over their shoulders, with a few more wins needed to guarantee survival and it will be Neil’s former assistant Frankie McAvoy who will be handed that task, with the 53-year-old not following Neil out of the door.

Ridsdale, who is employed directly by PNE owner Trevor Hemmings as his advisor, has praised Neil for the work he has done at Deepdale before things soured and believes he will be back in football very soon.