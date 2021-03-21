Peter Ridsdale comments on possibility of Preston North End head coach candidate landing the job

Preston North End advisor Peter Ridsdale has admitted that interim head coach Frankie McAvoy will get the chance to earn the job on a permanent basis if he garners improved performances between now and the end of the season.

53-year-old McAvoy was given the temporary role today following the departure of Alex Neil after nearly four years as manager of the Lilywhites.

It may have been quite a surprise to see that considering McAvoy has followed Neil everywhere he’s been, having worked with him at both Hamilton Academical and Norwich City.

Interestingly though McAvoy stayed at the Canaries following Neil’s sacking from there in March 2017, but he was brought to Deepdale once Neil was appointed four months later.

McAvoy will stay put once again and he has been installed until the end of the season, and he will be supported by Steve Thompson – who has been at North End since Simon Grayson was manager – and also player-coach Paul Gallagher and goalkeeping coach Mike Pollitt.

There’s every chance though that if a few wins are picked up – especially against teams like Norwich, Brentford and Swansea that are coming up for North End after the international break – that McAvoy could get the job on a more long-term contract.

And Ridsdale has pointed towards Brentford’s success with Thomas Frank, who was a first team coach before getting the head coach job – but insisted no decision will be made until North End have got some more points on the board.

“Frankie and the coaching team will take things on for the rest of the season. I would like to think that will work,” Ridsdale said, per the Lancashire Post. “You look at Brentford who have promoted from within and have done very well. We don’t want a revolution here.

“Frankie will be given the chance to get the job longer-term.

“We need some points and once we’ve got those, we can breath and see what we want to do.” The Verdict A permanent appointment of McAvoy probably wouldn’t enthuse PNE fans too much – they may see him just too similar to Neil considering he’s been with him everywhere. But until we see McAvoy coach a game on his own accord, then it’s hard to judge too much as he may bring a new system or style of play into the mix. Whatever decision Ridsdale and Trevor Hemmings make, there’s going to be a massive change, with a restructuring of the role from manager to head coach and that suggests that someone else will be in charge of the transfers, which will pretty much be a first for PNE.