Preston North End director Peter Ridsdale has opened up on the agreement for Sam Greenwood with Leeds United.

The forward joined the Lilywhites in the summer on loan, and has been a regular presence in the side under Paul Heckingbottom.

The 23-year-old has contributed five goals and two assists from 26 appearances in the Championship.

The loan deal reportedly has the potential to be made permanent in the summer thanks to the insertion of a buy option in the initial summer agreement, but it remains to be seen whether that will be triggered.

Sam Greenwood - Preston North End league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2024-25 26 (22) 5 (2) As of February 5th

Sam Greenwood agreement clarified

Ridsdale has claimed that Leeds’ promotion hopes will have no bearing on the situation surrounding Greenwood’s future.

He has revealed that it will be up to the player and the manager what happens in the summer, regardless of whether the Whites are in the Premier League or Championship.

“The decision on that will be in two people's hands and that's the manager here and Sam's hands,” said Ridsdale, via the Lancashire Post.

“The Leeds promotion, or otherwise, is not a complicating factor because all of that's been taken into account in the numbers that have already been agreed between us and Leeds.

“If Sam says ‘I'd like to sign for Preston’ and the manager says ‘I'd like him to sign’, the financials are already agreed.

“Whether Leeds stay down or go up is irrelevant.”

Preston North End league position

Preston are currently 15th in the Championship table after 30 games, seven points adrift of the play-off places.

Greenwood is the club’s third top scorer, behind Emil Riis and Milutin Osmajic, who have bagged eight and six, respectively.

Heckingbottom’s side are also eight points clear of the relegation zone, with 16 games remaining.

Next up for Preston is an FA Cup fourth round clash with Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday in a 3pm kick-off, followed by league action against Norwich City on 11 February.

Sam Greenwood deal would suit all parties

Making Greenwood a permanent Preston player would suit all parties at this stage, as it’s been clear for some time that he has no place in the Leeds squad.

The forward has performed well for Heckingbottom’s side, and has proven a valuable member of the team.

It’s a move that makes sense, especially given Greenwood’s contract at Elland Road only runs until 2026 anyway.

While there’s no immediate need to rush into a decision, it would be surprising if the player is back at Elland Road in the summer on the basis of these comments.