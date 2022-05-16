Peter Etebo’s Watford future becomes clearer as Stoke City return looms

Stoke City midfielder Peter Etebo is set to return to the club this summer following his season-long loan at Watford.

As per the Watford Observer, it is unlikely that Watford will trigger the option to make the midfielder’s loan move a permanent one this summer, which was a part of the Nigerian’s loan agreement.

The report states that new Hornets head coach Rob Edwards is set to meet the club to discuss the playing squad ahead of taking charge following the conclusion of the Premier League season, and that those at Vicarage Road do not envisage needing Etebo’s services in 2022/23.

After joining the Hornets last summer, the future for Etebo’s future at Vicarage Road appeared bright, with the Nigerian international impressing in pre-season and some of the Hornets early Premier League matches.

That did not last for long, though, with the midfielder picking up a torn quad muscle during a 1-1 draw with Newcastle United last September.

That injury would see Etebo sidelined until March, but since his return, the midfielder has struggled for game time, with manager Roy Hodgson preferring alternative options.

In total, Etebo has made nine Premier League appearances for Watford this campaign.

The Nigerian’s contract at Stoke City is set to expire in 2023.

The Verdict

I think this is a tricky call for Watford to make, but potentially the right one.

Etebo looked like a really good signing during his early days with the Hornets, but that awful injury suffered against Newcastle really curtailed his progress.

In those first few weeks of the season, those early performances suggested it would be a no-brainer for Watford to exercise their option to buy this summer, which would cost them a reported £1 million pounds.

That injury though has changed things, and given that the 26-year-old has failed to force his way into what has been a dismal Watford midfield since his return from injury, you can understand why the Hornets have their doubts about bringing him back to the club permanently for next season.`