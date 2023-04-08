Burnley sealed promotion back to the Premier League last night, beating Middlesbrough 2-1 at the Riverside Stadium.

Vincent Kompany's side have now confirmed promotion with seven games left to play in 2022/23 - a record for the division in its newest format. Additionally, there's an 11-point lead over Sheffield United in second and a chance to clinch the Championship title in the coming weeks.

How did Middlesbrough 1-2 Burnley unfold?

Burnley took a lead early on in the first-half, as Ashley Barnes deflected a Josh Brownhill shot beyond Zack Steffen.

Chuba Akpom would hit back moments after half-time, converting a penalty expertly on 48 minutes after a collision between Josh Cullen and Cameron Archer in the penalty area.

Connor Roberts would restore Burnley's lead shortly after the hour, converting a Nathan Tella cross after drifting in-field.

There would be no further Boro response, as Kompany's side sealed promotion back to the Premier League at the first available opportunity.

Crouch reacts to Burnley promotion

There was a stack of well-wishes for Burnley last night, as you'd expect.

Amongst those to congratulate them was former striker, Peter Crouch, who took to Twitter to write: "Congratulations to @BurnleyOfficial great club."

Further praise was handed the way of Kompany, as Crouch continued: "And an incredible job @VincentKompany has done."

Crouch, now 42, had a spell playing with Burnley during the 2018/19 campaign, making six appearances in the Premier League for the Clarets.

What's next for Burnley?

Promotion might be in the bag for Burnley, but they've got other business in the Championship to focus on now.

The title is not yet wrapped up, despite an 11-point lead over Sheffield United with only seven games left to play.

Kompany's side are obviously heavy favourites for the title and can take a significant step towards silverware on Easter Monday when they host Sheffield United at Turf Moor; winning that game will leave the title on the horizon.

An added edge to that game will be that one of the two games Burnley have lost this season was against the Blades, when Kompany's side surrendered a 2-1 lead at Bramall Lane to lose 5-2 in early November.