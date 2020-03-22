Peter Crouch discusses Nottingham Forest transfer links involving Real Madrid winger

Former Tottenham striker Peter Crouch has revealed how Nottingham Forest almost signed Gareth Bale.

Touching on Bale in his latest column for the Daily Mail, Crouch opened about up about the Welsh international interest from both Forest and Premier League leaders Liverpool.

Crouch spoke about offers coming in for Bale, who would move from Southampton to Tottenham Hotspur in 2007.

The former England international revealed that Forest almost agreed a deal worth £2m during the beginning of his Spurs career, which saw Bale struggle, wit Crouch writing: “The young lad I saw initially had some confidence issues and had not enjoyed playing at left-back. The talk was that he was going to go to Nottingham Forest for £2million.”

Bale would later go on to have a huge impact and turn in form at White Hart Lane, before moving to Real Madrid in 2013.

A successful start to his career at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu saw Bale help Madrid win the Copa del Rey, but playing time has been hard to come by with recent injuries causing the Welshman problems.

Bale’s future at the Bernabeu remains uncertain at present with reports of late claiming he could be released by the Spanish side come the summer.

The former Spurs man has played 18 times for Madrid this season, netting three goals in all competitions.

The Verdict

How things could have been different for both Bale and Forest if a deal had been agreed.

The Welshman is set to come back to English football by the looks of things this summer, and he will undoubtedly receive lots of interest.

Could Forest make a move? Not likely, but a return to Spurs could be on the cards with Jose Mourinho now in charge of the North London side.