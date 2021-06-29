Peteborough United transfer round-up: Winger deal close as midfielder closes in on exit and Fry issues Clarke-Harris update

Following their promotion from League One at the end of last season, Peterborough United are now preparing for life back in the Championship next season.

The Posh completed their first signing of the summer transfer window on Monday, with the signing of goalkeeper David Cornell following his release from Ipswich Town.

However, there is likely to be plenty more business to be done at London Road before the market closes, both in terms of incomings and outgoings.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at some of the biggest transfer stories to have emerged around Peterborough over the past few days, right here.

Posh leading winger race

One player who it seems could soon be following Cornell to Peterborough this summer, is Lincoln City winger Jorge Grant.

The 26-year-old scored 17 goals in all competitions for Lincoln last season, as they missed out on promotion to the Championship after defeat to Blackpool in the League One play-off final, and Football Insider claim that Peterborough are now leading the race to sign the winger.

Grant himself his said to be keen on a move to London Road, and although he does have two years remaining on his contract at Sincil Bank, it is thought that there is a release clause in that deal.

Fry reveals Clarke-Harris interest

One Peterborough player who it seems certainly be in demand this summer, is Jonson Clarke-Harris.

The striker was in outstanding form last season, netting 31 goals in 41 league appearances to play a huge part in Peterborough’s promotion success, and perhaps not surprisingly, that does seem to be attracting plenty of interest in the 26-year-old.

Speaking recently, Peterborough director of football Barry Fry told Transfer Tavern that eight different clubs have enquired about the striker, but that no bids have yet been made, with Fry insisting that Clarke-Harris will not be allowed to leave on the cheap following the club’s promotion.

Barnet agree fee for midfielder

One player who it seems is set to leave Peterborough this summer, is midfielder Serhat Tasdemir, who has made 20 appearances since joining Posh from AFC Fylde back in the summer of 2019, and spent the second half of last season on loan in League Two with Oldham Athletic.

Reports from the Peterborough Telegraph have now revealed that the club have agreed a fee to sell Tasdemir to National League side Barnet – who are managed by former Oldham boss Harry Kewell – although the 20-year-old has yet to agree personal terms as he is currently self-isolating.

Meanwhile, Peterborough have reportedly yet to receive any offers for Mo Eisa, Ryan Broom or Dan Gyollai, who like Tasdemir, were placed on the transfer list earlier this summer.