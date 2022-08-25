Pete Wild left proud despite painful Carabao Cup exit for Barrow

Barrow manager Pete Wild has provided a positive take on his side’s Carabao Cup Round 2 defeat to League One outfit Lincoln City.

The Cumbrian side drew 2-2 against their League One opposition but proved to be on the wrong end of a penalty shootout that finished 3-1 in favour of the visitors.

Pete Wild’s side would’ve thought that they’d have their name in the Round 3 draw when substitute Ben Whitfield was able to get on the end of fellow substitute Josh Gordon’s cross and fire past a helpless Jordan Wright to send Holker Street into elation.

Unfortunately for Barrow, there was a further twist in this tie, as Tyrell Warren’s clearance bounced off of Anthony Scully and back into danger, allowing Imps substitute Jordan Garrick to fire past Paul Farman, sending the tie to penalties, which Lincoln ended up winning.

Despite the frustrating exit, Pete Wild remained positive, as quoted by The NWE Mail: “I’m really pleased by the way they played. They played some great stuff. We went toe-to-toe with a Championship club and got through and went toe-to-toe with a League One club here.

“I’m getting what I want and we’re improving every week so I think the signs are promising and long may it continue.

“I’ve watched their equaliser back and it’s a fluke. The balls gone forward, we tried to toe it and Farms (Paul Farman) just can’t get there quick enough. It’s a fluke, it’s a clearance gone wrong. I wouldn’t put it down to human error or defensive errors. Unfortunately it’s dropped to their centre-forward and there’s nothing I can do about that.

“The frustration is when we were on top and we didn’t get that second goal. I thought we contained them across the whole evening apart from the first ten minutes. We gave them a really good going over. We got a valuable draw and penalties are what they are aren’t they.”

The Verdict

Whilst enduring a tough exit of the cup, it’s good to see that Wild has remained positive. With Barrow’s excellent start in the league, it’s important a penalty-shootout exit to a side currently plying their trade in the league above does not impact the side’s morale.

As the 38-year-old said to The Mail, the signs are most definitely promising. Their start in League Two has been better than what anyone expected from The Bluebirds, never mind taking two sides in higher leagues to penalty shootouts.

The 2022/23 season has already been brilliant for Barrow, and the club as well as the fans will be hoping the team have started as they mean to go on.