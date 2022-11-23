Pete O’Rourke provides “stumbling block” Crystal Palace and West Ham will face in Middlesbrough player pursuit

Crystal Palace and West Ham were credited with an interest in Middlesbrough wing-back Isaiah Jones, as first detailed in a Football League World exclusive.

Since then, another Premier League club in Wolves have joined the race, as it remains to be seen what the immediate future holds for the exciting 23-year-old.

Despite it being a slow start for Jones, he has put in some very strong performances of late and has been tasked with operating slightly higher as a right midfielder.

Sharing his thoughts on the Middlesbrough wing-back amidst interest from Premier League clubs, Pete O’Rourke told Football League World: “I think obviously the price tag would be a major stumbling block for a lot of clubs.

“There’s no doubt there is a lot of interest in Isaiah Jones. He has started to regain some of his best form under Michael Carrick since he’s taken over at the Riverside and I’m sure Middlesbrough and Carrick will be determined to keep him because they’ve really risen up the table in recent weeks and think they’re just four points outside the playoffs, which just shows how tight the championship table is really in there.

“Michael Carrick will be desperate to keep hold of his best players to mount a bid for promotion in the second half of the season.

Quiz: 10 of these 25 Middlesbrough facts are fake – Can you identify them?

1 of 25 Middlesbrough was founded in the 19th Century Real Fake

“Isaiah Jones has been playing as more of a right winger in recent weeks as well rather than a right-wing-back, but he’s a top player. His pace is unreal and on his day, he’s really electric.

“So there’s no surprise that Premier League clubs are looking at him but I’d be very surprised if Middlesbrough were to consider a sale in the January transfer window and I think it would take big, big money for them to even consider cashing in on him.”

The verdict

Despite Jones proving that he has the desired qualities to operate in the Premier League, he will be better off remaining at Middlesbrough and fighting for promotion at the Riverside.

The pacy wing-back has thrived under Carrick’s stewardship during the early stages of the former Manchester United midfielder’s tenancy thus far and will likely play a significant role during what remains of the campaign.

Given his importance in the team, and the fact that Middlesbrough are close enough to the play-off positions, Middlesbrough will likely hold a very high valuation.

It is likely to be a figure that most clubs are unable to meet during a January transfer window.