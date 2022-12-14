Pete O’Rourke pinpoints who possesses the advantage as Swansea and Hull battle for Crystal Palace starlet

Swansea City have joined the race for Crystal Palace talent Malcolm Ebiowei, as detailed in a Patreon report by journalist Alan Nixon.

The Swans join Hull City in pursuit of the exciting teenager who thrived at Derby County last season, where current Tigers boss Liam Rosenior was the Assistant Manager.

The winger has managed three Premier League appearances this season, whilst he has made Palace’s 20-man squad on a number of occasions.

Asked if Hull will still hold the advantage given the relationship that Ebiowei and Rosenior have built up at Derby, Pete O’Rourke told Football League World: “You would think the relationship that Liam Rosenior has with Malcolm Ebiowei would stand them in good stead if Crystal Palace do decide to let him go out on loan.

“I think it would serve everybody’s best interests if he was to join Hull on loan because he hasn’t had many opportunities at Crystal Palace.

“We saw what he could do at Derby. He was a very exciting player there, so the chance to go maybe playing in the Championship would be something that would be attractive to the player and I think the chance to work with Rosenior maybe would give them the edge over other rivals for his signature.

“But again, when you have to deal with these loan deals, it’s not just the player’s decision, it’s also the club’s, and if Crystal Palace feel he would be better served going to Swansea, they’ll try and send them there.

“We all know Swansea do play very attractive football under Russell Martin and Ebiowei will be somebody who would definitely fit their style of play.”

The verdict

It will be interesting to see how this situation plays out over the next few weeks, with a Championship loan move seemingly the next best step in his progression.

As O’Rourke alludes to, Palace will be confident that Hull would be a good destination because of the Rosenior factor, whilst the way Swansea plays makes the South Wales club an attractive option.

As the January transfer window edges closer to opening its doors, it would be no surprise if Crystal Palace have even more destinations to assess.

Ebiowei will be hoping for a productive loan stint in the Championship as the rest of the campaign plays out so that he can bolster his chances of playing more regular football in the Premier League next season.