Pete O’Rourke makes “Quite active” January transfer window prediction at Middlesbrough

Michael Carrick will be presented with a first opportunity to add to his squad at Middlesbrough when the January transfer window opens in a little over a month’s time.

The new Boro boss has enjoyed his start to life at the Riverside Stadium, with this World Cup-enforced break allowing him to continue implementing his ideas in Teesside.

It remains to be seen how busy of a transfer window it will be for Boro, with there being potential for some incoming and some outgoings.

Whilst we wait and see how January plays out at the Riverside Stadium, Pete O’Rourke shared his thoughts on what he envisages the month to look like to Football League World: “Michael Carrick, he’s had a great start to life at Middlesbrough and he’ll be hoping to be backed in the transfer market to try and improve the squad at the Riverside as well.

“I think Michael might also be trying to use his connections at Manchester United, maybe to see if there’s any potential young players that he could take along to Middlesbrough as well.

“So yeah, I’d expect he will be quite active in this transfer window, trying to keep hold of their best players, the likes of Isaiah Jones but while also trying to improve the squad and maybe bring in some players who can help lead a charge for promotion in the second half of the season.”

The verdict

The early signs would suggest that there will be little need to make too many changes to the squad when January comes around.

It will also be a testing month for Boro from an outgoings perspective with Isaiah Jones attracting lots of Premier League interest.

Carrick will be using this month’s break to fully assess his squad and how best to conduct business going into the January window, as it remains to be seen how busy it will all be.

As O’Rourke alludes to, Carrick could look to make use of his Manchester United connections, as the former Red Devils midfielder will have an excellent knowledge of the talent coming through at the Premier League club.