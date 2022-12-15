Pete O’Rourke issues verdict on chances of Middlesbrough and Norwich City signing Leeds United player

Journalist Pete O’Rourke believes it will be difficult for the likes of Middlesbrough and Norwich City to secure a move for Leeds United right-back Cody Drameh in January, speaking to Football League World.

The 21-year-old has only made one Premier League appearance so far this season under Jesse Marsch and with this, it doesn’t seem as though he’s going to be a key part of the American’s plans for the remainder of the campaign either.

He was anything but a fringe player at former loan club Cardiff City during the second half of last term, appearing 22 times in the Championship for the Bluebirds and recording three assists in the process as an effective right wing-back under Steve Morison.

Despite his lack of appearances this season, he isn’t short of interest from elsewhere according to TEAMtalk, who have reported Middlesbrough and Norwich’s interest in securing a deal for him.

Crystal Palace, Newcastle United, West Ham United, Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig and teams from across France and Italy are also taking an interest in him, according to the same report.

And because of this, journalist O’Rourke believes it may be difficult for Boro and the Canaries to win the race for him.

He told FLW: “Yeah, I think it will be hard when you’ve got such widespread interest from foreign clubs who can maybe offer Cody Drameh a chance to go and play regular first-team football and a chance to really kickstart his career, which we’ve seen other young English players go and do in the not too distant past where they’ve gone and made names for themselves.

“And that’s the situation that might arise for Drameh.

“It will be a big blow I think for Leeds if Drameh does leave but it does seem as though he doesn’t figure in their long-term plans as well, so it’s no surprise to see the likes of Norwich and Middlesbrough looking at Drameh.

“As you said, had a good spell on loan at Cardiff and he’s a player who would definitely improve those two squads, but I think he’s gonna have a lot of options and again, it’ll all depend on what Leeds decide to do with him in January.”

The Verdict

Boro are fine in terms of right-back options anyway because they have the likes of Tommy Smith and Anfernee Dijksteel who can both step in – and it could be argued that other positions should be higher up on their transfer agenda.

Their central midfield needs to be addressed considering Jonny Howson is coming towards the latter stages of his career – and Michael Carrick won’t want to give Hayden Hackney too much game time either considering his young age and the risk of picking up an injury.

They should also be looking to devote their funds to their wing and striker departments – because they recruited in the summer without the former in mind because of Chris Wilder’s system.

And you just feel they may be one top-quality forward away from being in the promotion mix this season, even though they are in superb form under Carrick at this stage.

In terms of Norwich, they probably won’t need a man of Drameh’s high quality on the right-hand side if Max Aarons stays, though that isn’t certain considering his previous links with Manchester United.