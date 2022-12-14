Pete O’Rourke highlights “the key area” to prioritise at Sheffield Wednesday ahead of the opening of the January transfer window

Sheffield Wednesday sit third in League One as things stand and they will be hoping to break into the top two as the rest of the campaign plays out.

The Owls currently sit two points off Plymouth Argyle in second spot and three points from Ipswich Town at the third-tier summit.

Darren Moore’s side have continued to mount their push for automatic promotion despite being hit with several defensive injury blows throughout the first part of the campaign.

Asked what he envisages Moore doing when the January transfer window opens its door in just over two weeks’ time, Pete O’Rourke told Football League World: “I’m sure Darren Moore will be hoping to do some business in January like most of the managers in the Football League.

“Especially Sheffield Wednesday who are looking to try and be in contention to win promotion to the Championship this season.

“Probably the key area for Darren Moore in January will be in central defensive. They’ve had a few issues with injury problems piling up, so I think in an ideal world, they would bring in maybe two centre backs whether on loan or to buy.

“I think that’s his main priority right now but it’s getting that right player and it’s never easy to do deals in January.”

The verdict

It is hard to argue that addressing the central defensive position is a top priority for Moore as January edges closer to opening.

Of course, he will not want to go overboard with the signings, as he already has a competitive squad at his disposal, whilst those who are currently unavailable will return from injury soon.

However, they have had to play full-backs within a back three in recent weeks, and despite them still performing well as a defensive unit, you cannot consistently rely on players operating out of position.

Sheffield Wednesday have an excellent squad. January will be about ensuring the sustainability of the squad by adding one or two players to keep competition levels high.