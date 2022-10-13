Pete O’Rourke explains reasoning behind West Brom managerial appointment being extremely important

West Brom’s search for a new manager continues with several names being linked with the current vacancy at The Hawthorns.

The Baggies, who currently sit in the Championship’s relegation zone after picking up 11 points from 13 games, have managed just the single league victory all season.

Given the competitive nature of the second tier thus far, and how close the table is looking, there is certainly scope for the Baggies to completely turn their campaign around.

Stressing the importance of West Brom getting this managerial appointment right, Pete O’Rourke told Football League World: “This is a key managerial decision that they need to get right now because this is a squad that should be competing for promotion, not on the wrong end of the table in the championship.

“So yeah, they need to get the right man to try and get their season back on track.”

The verdict

Despite their league position and the fact that they have struggled to pick up points this season, there is lots of potential for things to click at The Hawthorns.

O’Rourke makes a very good point when he says how important this next move is by the Baggies, as they still have the personnel to compete at the top end of the division.

There have been some exciting names linked with the job already, and whilst they may not be able to attract some of those, the job is still a desirable one.

The Baggies may not have the biggest budget in the world, but they have the squad and the infrastructure that is required to thrive at the top end of the division.