Pete O’Rourke details difficulty West Ham are likely to face in pursuit of Championship star

West Ham United are one of a whole host of top tier clubs from England and abroad currently considering a move for Blackburn Rovers striker Ben Brereton Diaz, as per a report from Football Insider.

The 23-year-old, whose form during the last campaign generated widespread interest, is once again a man in demand with clubs looking ahead to January.

Netting 22 league goals in 37 appearances last time out, the impressive forward has nine in 20 thus far this season and has been vital in helping his side jump up the table to second position.

Assessing West Ham’s chances of striking a deal for the young forward when January comes around, Pete O’Rourke told Football League World: “It’s going to be a tough race.

“I think Ben Brereton Diaz is in a strong position himself. He’s out of contract in the summer so he could potentially sign a pre-contract in January with a number of foreign clubs interested in him.

“But, I’m sure there will probably be offers from the Premier League in his services as well.

Quiz: Which club did Blackburn Rovers sell these 19 players to?

1 of 19 Adam Armstrong Southampton AFC Bournemouth

“Everton and Fulham both tried late on in the summer transfer window, but Blackburn kept hold of him and he’s been in great form again this season so far.

“So, I think West Ham would find it tough to sign him.”

The verdict

Of course, with the sheer number of clubs already involved in his pursuit, it will be difficult for the Hammers to come out on top.

Not only is there lots of clubs actively involved in his pursuit, the likes of Manchester United and Sevilla have been credited with an interest in him.

Adding a further layer of complication for the Premier League outfit is the player’s recent comments about the immediate future at Rovers.

However, signing a forward with good levels of versatility would be ideal for the Hammers, and if they see Brereton Diaz as the perfect way of addressing that issue, then they should go ahead and test Blackburn’s resilience