Pete O’Rourke delivers verdict of “instrumental” QPR player amidst Everton interest

Everton are currently keeping an eye on QPR and Senegal goalkeeper Seny Dieng, as per a report from Football Insider.

The report states that the Toffees will face Premier League competition for his services, with Bournemouth also tracking the R’s shot-stopper.

Dieng has proven to be a safe pair of hands for the London club over the past couple of seasons and looking at this campaign solely, he has managed five clean sheets in 21 Championship appearances thus far.

Addressing Everton as a potential destination for the QPR goalkeeper, Pete O’Rourke told Football League World: “He’s a top goalkeeper Seny Dieng. I think he’s proven that in the Championship. He has been instrumental to QPR’s really impressive start to the season, although they have sort of slipped off the pace in recent weeks.

“He’s also a Senegal international. He’s gone to the World Cup with Senegal and that’ll be a great experience for him.

“I think he’ll just have over 18 months left on his contract at QPR after January as well. So there’s not too many top goalkeepers around right now and Seny Dieng does fit that bill as a top goalkeeper who I think will only get better as well.

“And I think, Everton, obviously there has been doubts about Jordan Pickford, whether he’s going to extend his deal. Asmir Begovic is out of contract in the summer as well.

“So I’m sure Seny Dieng could be seen as a good number two who could maybe put some pressure on the number one spot.”

The verdict

Dieng is certainly one of the best goalkeepers in the Championship, and whilst he is an excellent shot-stopper, his composure on the ball is also at a very good level.

The Senegalese international deserves to be talked about in association with the Premier League but with promotion at QPR a real possibility, it would be a surprise if the R’s were to sanction his departure.

Of course, a hefty fee might change their stance but it seems unlikely that a move will come about in January.

It is likely that this will be revisited in the summer, and should the R’s remain in the Championship, then there will be a good chance of Dieng securing a top-flight move.