Pete O’Rourke addresses situation of Brighton man amidst interest from Burnley and Coventry

The immediate future of Brighton & Hove Albion striker Deniz Undav and where he will be playing his football is an interesting situation.

As detailed in a Football League World exclusive, Burnley, Queens Park Rangers, Coventry City, Sunderland, Blackburn Rovers and Norwich City have all been credited with an interest in the 26-year-old.

The Brighton forward has appeared eight times in the Premier League this season for the Seagulls, however, all of his appearances have come from the bench.

Sharing his thoughts on the Premier League forward, as a whole host of Championship clubs monitor his situation, Pete O’Rourke told Football League World: “It all depends on what Brighton decide to do with him. If he’s not going to be playing regularly then maybe Roberto De Zerbi will decide to loan him.

“They have previously loaned players out to the Championship to get first-team football with mixed success, so it depends where Brighton see his future lie in that respect,

“But I’m sure Burnley, obviously going for promotion in the Championship, is an attractive option for him and I’m sure he will get minutes there.

“I’m sure for Coventry, they would love a player like Undav but I’m sure there’ll be big clubs with big ambitions who might be ahead of him in the queue to sign him if he has made available in January.”

The verdict

At 26 years of age, Undav will be hoping to play regular football, with that looking like a genuine possibility when considering the interest that is there for him.

He will be eager to go somewhere where regular football can be afforded to him and with lots of clubs seemingly looking to bolster their frontline, he would have a good chance of playing consistently in the second tier.

The report also states that clubs in Belgium and Germany are also keeping a close eye on Undav’s situation, meaning that there are so many options for him.

A player that has been called upon from the bench quite a lot recently, this is a move that might only come to fruition ion Brighton are able to bolster their attacking options.