‘Personally think this would be a great appointment’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans call for 53-year-old to replace Pulis

Just less two months after sacking Garry Monk, Sheffield Wednesday’s search for a new manager is underway after the departure of Tony Pulis on Monday evening.

Having returned to management after an 18-month break since leaving Middlesbrough, Pulis was unable to steer the Owls clear of danger – recording just one victory from his 10 matches in the Hillsborough dugout, and that came in his penultimate game in charge against Coventry last week.

And despite collecting a point against Blackburn on Saturday, the former Stoke and boss lost his job, although chairman Dejphon Chansiri confirmed that the decision wasn’t just a footballing one.

Quiz: Have any of these 22 players ever been in Sheffield Wednesday’s academy?

1 of 22 1. Liam Palmer Yes No

It means that Wednesday are now looking for a replacement for Pulis, and many Owls supporters have been pleading with their hierarchy to appoint ex-Wigan Athletic boss Paul Cook.

Cook took the DW Stadium outfit back into the Championship in 2017, and had it not been for an unfortunate points deduction last season, he would have kept the Latics in the second-tier.

But the 53-year-old has been out of work since leaving Wigan in July, and we’ve been looking at what the Hillsborough faithful have been saying about him on Twitter:

This just this…..if you didn't like Pulis fine….Give it Cook and let him get on with it. #wawaw #swfc https://t.co/BIEhNldZ4b — Naz Premji (@NazPremji) December 28, 2020

Paul cook or Ryan lowe. Start building a team whether we if we go down or not proven we’ll have a proven league one manager and a manger that would actually care and would ultimately be backed by the fans. That or give Pearson a blank cheque #swfc — LW🦉 (@liamward_6) December 28, 2020

I argued that Paul Cook was the right candidate 10 matches ago and that’s still my view. He almost kept Wigan Athletic last season despite their mountain of off-the-field problems. A man to unite and unify a fragmented club and disilusionedfan base. #SWFC — Elliott Jackson (@_ElliottJackson) December 28, 2020

One thing for sure is we wont be getting a straight talker as the next manager. Chansiri wants a 'yes' man! Pulis gave it to him straight and the seems to have paid the price. I dont believe Paul cook stands a chance. 'Yes' men only need apply #swfc — Wayne Jackson (@waynejackson84) December 28, 2020

Early favourite for the job is Paul Cook. Personally think this would be a great appointment, worked wonders at Wigan with his hands tied behind his back and without the points deduction they would have survived comfortably in the end #SWFC pic.twitter.com/AZ8YDnQfda — Mind On The Match (@match_mind) December 28, 2020

Chansiri is running the club into the ground. Complete incompetence as per has forced Pulis out. Always wanted Paul Cook and I’d hope that’s who we go for but can never trust chansiri to make a sensible appointment #swfc — Matt Ashmore (@ashmore_matt) December 28, 2020

If you play all out defensive football when you need wins then ultimately you will end up getting sacked. I'm sure there's more to it than just results but Pulis was never the right man. The next appointment is the biggest since Chansiri became owner. For me it's Cook #swfc — Ben (@owlsfan83) December 29, 2020

My football club is an absolute shambles. Let’s hope Paul Cook, Ryan Lowe or some random foreign manager we’ve never heard of can stop the rot. #swfc — Andy McElwaine (@andymcelwaine) December 29, 2020

If we don't get Paul Cook in now then we're seriously missing a trick. Should have got him instead of pulis imo. #swfc — Matt Grant (MG) (@MattGrantMG1) December 29, 2020

Paul Cook for me #swfc — sam waller (@samboo20) December 29, 2020