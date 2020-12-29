Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sheffield Wednesday

‘Personally think this would be a great appointment’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans call for 53-year-old to replace Pulis

Just less two months after sacking Garry Monk, Sheffield Wednesday’s search for a new manager is underway after the departure of Tony Pulis on Monday evening.

Having returned to management after an 18-month break since leaving Middlesbrough, Pulis was unable to steer the Owls clear of danger – recording just one victory from his 10 matches in the Hillsborough dugout, and that came in his penultimate game in charge against Coventry last week.

And despite collecting a point against Blackburn on Saturday, the former Stoke and boss lost his job, although chairman Dejphon Chansiri confirmed that the decision wasn’t just a footballing one.

It means that Wednesday are now looking for a replacement for Pulis, and many Owls supporters have been pleading with their hierarchy to appoint ex-Wigan Athletic boss Paul Cook.

Cook took the DW Stadium outfit back into the Championship in 2017, and had it not been for an unfortunate points deduction last season, he would have kept the Latics in the second-tier.

But the 53-year-old has been out of work since leaving Wigan in July, and we’ve been looking at what the Hillsborough faithful have been saying about him on Twitter:


