Perry Ng makes Cardiff City admission ahead of Coventry City clash

Cardiff City defender Perry Ng has said he prefers playing at centre half as opposed to his natural position at right back.

A versatile player, the 26-year-old has played right across the backline throughout his career, and this season, has continued to be utilised at centre-back after being used there last season under Steve Morison.

Now, speaking ahead of this weekend’s Championship clash with Coventry City, Ng has revealed that he actually prefers playing at the heart of the defence, but says he would be happy playing anywhere.

“I’m loving it. I’ve played every game I’ve been available for so far.” Ng explained, via Cardiff club media.

“The way we’re playing, I’m really enjoying it. We’ve had a lot of clean sheets so far too.

“I think I do prefer centre half. As long as I’m playing though, I’m not too bothered. I’ve always been versatile.”

So far, Ng has featured 12 times in the Championship, and has been a mainstay as Mark Hudson has transitioned into becoming temporary Cardiff boss.

His arrival has seen an upturn in form, too, with Cardiff now sitting 12th in the second tier standings.

As a result, Ng thinks that heading into this weekend’s Coventry clash, there will be expectations on Cardiff to do well.

“We’ve won two in a row, so there will be an expectation going into the game.” Ng explained.

“We can’t judge Coventry from where they are in the league. Last year, they were probably one of the best teams we played. We’ve got to go into it expecting a tough game. We’ve got to concentrate on ourselves.

“A few weeks ago a lot of people were down because we were near the bottom. Now, following a good week, we’re just three points off the play-offs.

“It’s a crazy league and anything can happen, especially when you’re on a good run.”

Kick off between Cardiff and Coventry is scheduled for 3PM on Saturday afternoon.

The Verdict

It’s interesting to hear that Perry Ng actually prefers playing at central defence.

Having played there so often recently, though, perhaps it does not come as a surprise.

Indeed, he has certainly done the Bluebirds no harm converting to the position either, with his performances having been very strong so far this campaign.

Cardiff v Coventry looks set to be an exciting clash this weekend, then, with Coventry looking to move from the foot of the table, and Mark Hudson further looking to stake his claim for the permanent Bluebirds role.