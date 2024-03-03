The 2023-24 season has been a mixed bag so far for Cardiff City, but one player in particular has stepped up during this time and cemented his status as a cult-hero in the Welsh capital.

Defender Perry Ng was a bit of an unknown quantity when he made the move to South Wales in January 2021, but he has become one of Cardiff's best players in the three years that followed and has played a vital role in the club remaining in the Championship.

Cardiff have seen many players come and go over the past three years, but Ng has remained a pivotal member of the club's squad and signed a new deal in the summer to keep him at the Cardiff City Stadium until the summer of 2026.

Perry Ng's time at Cardiff City

The then 24-year-old joined Cardiff City from Crewe Alexandra in the January 2021 transfer window under the management of Neil Harris for a fee believed to be £250,000.

Born in Liverpool, Ng had come through the ranks at the Railwaymen before making his first-team debut as a youngster in 2014.

However, it was after the curtailed 2019-20 season that Ng really began to attract the interest of clubs after he was named in the PFA League Two Team of the Year.

Whilst a move didn't materialise for Ng that summer, it was only a few months before he was on the move when he joined the Bluebirds on a three-and-a-half year deal after half a season in League One.

It wasn't an ideal start to life in the Welsh capital as Harris - the manager who brought him to the club - was sacked just days after, meaning Ng would have been unsure where he stood in the new manager's plans.

However, Mick McCarthy took the reins at the Cardiff City Stadium and Ng became a mainstay in the club's starting 11 for then and the future.

He'd make 19 Championship appearances during the second-half of the 2020-21 season, registering four assists as the Bluebirds went on an impressive run of form, just missing out on the play-offs.

It was more of the same the following season under McCarthy and then Steve Morison for the defender, as he made 39 appearances tand showed his versatility by playing in his usual position of right-back, as well as centre-back, left-back and defensive midfield.

By the time the 2022-23 season came around, Ng was quickly becoming a Cardiff cult-hero and that status was secured on a February night at St Andrew's in 2023.

With Cardiff tied at 0-0 away to Birmingham City in the dying embers of the game, Ng slotted a free-kick to win the game for Cardiff and send their supporters delirious, a vital win as the Bluebirds survived relegation by the skin of their teeth.

He even had a cameo in goals for the Bluebirds, keeping a clean sheet in a Sevenside derby win over Bristol City after Ryan Allsop was sent off late on.

According to Fotmob for the 2022/23 season, Ng was in the top 10% of players in his position in the Championship for expected assists, chances created, successful crosses, successful dribbles, touches, tackles won and recoveries.

Perry Ng's 2022/23 season at Cardiff City - Fotmob Goals 2 Assists 2 Expected assists 2.42 Chances created 25 Successful crosses 14 Successful dribbles 15 Touches 2,596 Tackles won 38 Recoveries 282

Considering Cardiff finished in 21st last season, these stats look even more impressive, and Ng has continued that form this season under Erol Bulut.

Ng has vindicated the Bluebirds' decision to give him a new three-year deal, and the ex-Crewe man has already outperformed his previous seasons in the Welsh capital when it comes to finding the back of the net - which admittedly is not the main concern for a right-back but it is still good nevertheless.

The best could be yet to come for Perry Ng at Cardiff City

Had Reading not been deducted points last season, Cardiff would be a League One side now - showing how poorly they performed under Morison, Mark Hudson and Sabri Lamouchi.

However, they've improved under Erol Bulut this season and have avoided being drawn into a relegation battle.

This has allowed players like Ng to perform at their best, and the Cardiff right-back has gone to the next level this season.

At 27, and with a further two years left on his contract, Cardiff City supporters should be quietly confident that there's more to come from the former Crewe man.

Ng has been a shining light in some dark days for the Bluebirds and there's no doubting that he's been one of their best signings in the club's recent history.