Leeds United's drop from the Premier League last season saw a plethora of first-teamers depart West Yorkshire over the summer, with many taking advantage of relegation get-out clauses inserted into their contracts.

One of those was Robin Koch, who Leeds fended off competition from Tottenham to sign for around £13 million from Freiburg, but in his first two seasons at Elland Road he spent large amounts of time on the sidelines.

Koch performed more regularly in his third and final season at United, but having failed to help prevent the club's return to the Championship, he was one of many to leave over the course of the summer rebuild, joining Frankfurt on loan and returning to his home nation.

How is Robin Koch getting on at Eintracht Frankfurt?

Despite only arriving at Frankfurt in the summer, Koch has settled in very well and has been an ever-present in the starting 11 of Dino Toppmoller.

Koch has appeared in all 10 Bundesliga fixtures so far, with Frankfurt going very well currently in seventh position, having only lost once so far in league action.

And even though he is a centre-back, Koch's creative side has showed away from the Bundesliga, as he recorded assists in two DFB Pokal matches against lower league opposition.

He has also been on the scoresheet too twice, with both goals coming in the UEFA Europa Conference League against Aberdeen and HJK Helsinki respectively.

Robin Koch's League Stats In Last 2 Seasons, As Of November 9, 2023 Leeds United - 2022-23 Frankfurt - 2023-24 Appearances 30 10 Goals 0 0 Assists 0 0 Yellow Cards 7 4 Aerial Duels Won Per Game 3.1 1.7 Tackles Per Game 1.5 1.4 Interceptions Per Game 1.2 1 Fouls Per Game 1 0.4 Clearances Per Game 4.1 5.6 Blocks Per Game 0.6 0.9

Even though Koch has only been a part of the Frankfurt squad for a few months, he was selected as captain by Toppmoller for two matches recently in the absence of regular skipper Kevin Trapp, so that is clearly how highly the 27-year-old is regarded at Deutsche Bank Park.

Is Robin Koch going to leave Leeds permanently next summer?

Koch would have presumably been one of the top earners at Elland Road due to his international experience, with eight caps to his name for Germany, and plenty of expensive signings departed the Whites in the summer to cut the wage bill.

And with the centre-back wanting to try and force his way back into the national setup, it meant exploring a move to a top European league in the hope his performances would see him back in the spotlight, with Koch admitting as much in an interview in September.

The loan deal that was agreed though with Frankfurt will take Koch up to the end of his contract with Leeds, which expires at the end of June in 2024.

And from January onwards, any club can agree a pre-contract deal with Koch for the following season - that appears what Frankfurt are going to try and do anyway as according to German publication BILD, the club are already planning for the defender to be a part of their plans for 2024-25.

There is an 'internal assumption' that Koch will sign on the dotted line at Frankfurt at some point on a permanent basis, which would be confirmation that his time at Leeds will come to an end - even if they get back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.