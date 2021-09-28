‘Perhaps an unnecessary one’ – Ipswich Town cast eyes over EFL attacking midfielder: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Ipswich Town are casting their eyes over Exeter City midfielder Matt Jay, as per a Football League World exclusive that emerged yesterday.

The Tractor Boys, who welcomed 19 fresh faces to Portman Road in the summer, are monitoring the progress of the 25-year-old creative spark.

Operating as an attacking midfielder, Jay has scored four goals and has registered a further assist in his nine League One games thus far.

The attacker chipped in with 18 goals and five assists last time out, proving to be a real asset for The Grecians in recent times.

The exclusive report also credited Ipswich’s divisional rivals in Portsmouth as an interested party, whilst Barnsley and Millwall are providing some higher-level competition.

We asked three of our writers here at FLW to share their thoughts about Ipswich’s interest in Matt Jay, and whether this is a signing they should pursue.

Ben Wignall

Do Ipswich really need to be already looking at more signings right now?

The Tractor Boys had a mass overhaul this summer which saw 19 players arrive at Portman Road and a lot of those are players that probably play their best football in the ‘number 10’ position.

Conor Chaplin, Scott Fraser, Kyle Edwards, Bersant Celina – the list is endless and Jay would just add to that big list.

There’s no doubt that Jay offers a creative threat based on his performances since the start of the 2020-21 season, but he’s just not needed at Ipswich.

He won’t come cheap either and despite Ipswich not being short of money, it could be better spent elsewhere.

Jordan Rushworth

This would be a very good potential move for Ipswich to make on the face of it because Matt Jay has been in excellent form for Exeter City at the start of the campaign and it is no surprise to see that he is now attracting the attention from numerous clubs.

Ipswich already have options in their squad that can fulfil the attacking midfield role, with the likes of Scott Fraser Bersant Celina both capable of being strong creators and also adding a goal threat from that position.

However, Ipswich have not yet fully gelled as a side with all of their new signings and Fraser has often been deployed in a wider role, while Celina can also play out wide as well.

There is therefore the potential that Jay could slot into the side in that attacking midfield role and Celina and Fraser could potentially both play out wide.

The Tractor Boys have already shown under the new ownership that spending money to bring in players that can enhance their squad is something they are more than willing to do.

So, Jay could be the next one that they target to try and find someone that can take some of the goalscoring pressure off Macauley Bonne and also maybe add some extra creativity to the side.

Ned Holmes

You’d question whether Ipswich really need to sign any more attackers at the moment but there’s no doubt Matt Jay is deserving of a chance to prove himself above League Two level.

The Exeter City man is in the form of his life – bagging 20 goals last term and 5 in eleven games in 2021/22 – so it’s no surprise that there is so much interest in him.

Don’t get me wrong, there is an awful lot to like about the 25-year-old my question would just be whether he’s what the Tractor Boys need right now.

Paul Cook has got an embarrassment of riches when it comes to attacking talent and I’m not sure the answer to Ipswich’s problems is to sign more players in January.

That’s not to say Jay would be a bad addition just perhaps an unnecessary one.