Highlights Derby County had a decent summer transfer window, although they may have missed out on securing a top goalscorer to replace David McGoldrick.

The team focused on strengthening their defense and wing-back areas, bringing in experienced players like Sonny Bradley and Curtis Nelson.

While Derby's squad looks solid, it remains unclear who will step up and score 20 goals this season like McGoldrick did last year.

With six games gone in the League One season, Derby County find themselves in the middle of the pack in the early stages.

It's been somewhat of a mixed bag of results for the Rams, who have secured victories over Burton Albion, Fleetwood Town and Peterborough United but slipped to defeats against Wigan Athletic, Oxford and Bolton Wanderers.

Head coach Paul Warne lost an influential figure in the form of Republic of Ireland international Jason Knight after striking a deal with Bristol City, but he was allowed to bring in a whole host of new players, both on permanent deals and loans.

What does Carlton Palmer think of Derby County's summer transfer business?

Ex-England international midfielder Carlton Palmer believes that Derby have had a decent enough summer when it comes to their transfer dealings, although there is one area of the pitch where he thinks they could have strengthened further - that is at the top end.

"This was the first summer transfer window for Paul Warne since he'd taken over as Derby County manager and arguably his most important one as he's expected to get Derby promoted automatically this season," Palmer said when speaking to Football League World.

"I think it was a solid transfer window for Derby despite perhaps failing to secure the services of a top goalscorer to replace David McGoldrick to left to join Notts County - perhaps a little surprising as they are a league below but it is a club that he has always supported.

"Paul has brought in 11 new players and seven have departed for a total of €2.88 million (£2.46 million) such as Jason Knight to Bristol City, David McGoldrick to Notts County - two big names that have left.

"But they've brought in the likes of Waghorn from Coventry, Ward from Peterborough, Washington from Rotherham - Derby are sat 11th in League One after six games with nine points and I do expect them to kick on as the season progresses."

Did Derby County have a good summer transfer window?

There was a real focus on strengthening the defence and wing-back areas early on in the summer for the Rams as they did not have many options there, and a lot of experience has arrived with the likes of Sonny Bradley and Curtis Nelson signing.

There are some players there though that should be real top-end League One quality who either haven't hit their theoretical peak yet or who now should be arriving into their best years, such as Joe Ward, Kane Wilson, Tyrese Fornah and loanee Elliot Embleton.

Warne was clearly recruiting this summer to go back to his favoured 3-5-2 formation, having had to change to a 4-2-3-1 last season for most of it as he didn't have the individuals for the system, which means natural wingers like Nathaniel Mendez-Laing and Tom Barkhuizen will either have to carry on in a wing-back role or play up-front.

On paper though, Derby's squad definitely looks solid enough to have a real go in League One this season for the automatic promotion spots, but you struggle to see who is going to score 20 goals this season out of their striker options like McGoldrick did last year.