This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Leeds United talisman Joel Piroe has revealed he has "unfinished business" with boyhood club PSV Eindhoven, but any fears of an imminent return to the Netherlands have been played down.

First, Piroe has unfinished business at Elland Road. The Dutchman is in fine form this season, having registered 15 goals and six assists, and will be hoping to lead the Whites back to the Premier League at the second time of asking.

Piroe scored 14 times last term as Leeds fell short of achieving promotion by losing to Southampton in the play-off final, with his debut campaign after joining from Swansea City - where he had racked up 46 goals across two seasons - proving a mixed bag.

The 25-year-old frontman remains focused on helping Leeds' promotion charge but admitted he would be open to a future return to PSV, where he rose through the youth ranks and made 14 senior appearances.

Joel Piroe's career stats by club via FotMob, as of March 28 Years Club Appearances Goals Assists 2016-2021 Jong PSV 57 16 12 2019-2020 Sparta Rotterdam (loan) 20 2 0 2018-2021 PSV Eindhoven 14 3 0 2021-2023 Swansea City 96 46 8 2023- Leeds United 89 29 9

When asked by ESPN in the Netherlands if he sees himself returning to PSV, Piroe said: "Yes, absolutely. Why not?

"I had a great time there and when I think back it feels like unfinished business. But right now I am fully focused on reaching the Premier League and I want to experience that first.

"To be honest, I don’t see [promotion] failure as an option. We can’t let promotion slip away. It’s a huge dream to play in the Premier League. It’s the toughest competition there is."

Following Piroe's admission, FLW asked our Whites fan pundit, Kris Smith, whether he believes Leeds should consider cashing in on the striker in the event of promotion and a subsequent bid from PSV, and whether the Dutch giants could even afford or do with his services right now.

Kris thinks Piroe's long-term future at Leeds will depend upon the outcome of next season, but is not worried about losing the ex-Swansea forward to PSV anytime soon.

"I think what Joel Piroe has tried to say is that at some point in the distant future, not this summer, he would like to return to the club where he grew up and cut his teeth as a professional footballer," Kris told FLW.

"I think that’s a perfectly reasonable thing for him to say.

"Obviously every player wants to play for the club they support, that’s just a natural dream.

"I don’t think he’ll be looking to leave Leeds this summer, because we could be a Premier League club by that point and that would be a lifelong dream for him and probably many others in this team fulfilled.

"Obviously his long-term future with the club would have to depend on what happens next season, regardless of what division we find ourselves in.

"That’s the case for a lot of players, not just Piroe, forgetting what he’s said about PSV. But I don’t think we have to worry about him leaving for PSV this summer.

"They’ve probably got the clout to sign him on whatever fee we’d be asking for if we are indeed listening to offers, which I don’t think we will be, but I don’t think there’s a world where Piroe himself would switch a shot at the Premier League right now for the Eredivisie while he’s at the top of his game and about to hit his peak years."

PSV Eindhoven may not need Leeds United's Joel Piroe anytime soon

Another reason why Leeds should not lose too much sleep over Piroe's admission is the quality of striking options already at the disposal of PSV manager Peter Bosz.

PSV can currently call upon club legend Luuk De Jong who, at 34 and after scoring 38 goals last season, is still going strong this term.

They also have highly-rated United States striker Ricardo Pepi, and he has returned 17 goals from 28 appearances this term. Just how long PSV can retain the 22-year-old for remains to be seen, but his presence means any such move for Piroe is surely unlikely.

It also has to be considered that maverick winger Noa Lang is the club's all-time record signing, having joined for a reported €15 million (£12.5 million) fee from Club Brugge in the summer of 2023.

All things considered, that's a rather meager amount for that record, for a club of the standing of PSV's, and a larger fee would likely be required to lure Piroe back home from West Yorkshire.