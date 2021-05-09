‘Perfection’, ‘Big call’ – Many Portsmouth fans react as Cowley makes one change for play-off deciding clash

After a topsy-turvy last few weeks, Portsmouth go into the final day of the season knowing that a win will secure them a place in the League One play-offs.

It looked unlikely at one point before Kenny Jackett was sacked in March, but Danny Cowley came into the fold and immediately got Pompey firing with four straight wins.

But it has been far from straight-forward after that as a four match winless run came and just as it looked like Pompey were about to pick up a last-gasp win on the road at Accrington Stanley over a week ago, John Marquis put the ball in his own net and saw his side drop two crucial points.

A 3-1 win over AFC Wimbledon last week quelled some fears but with Oxford and Charlton looming behind them by just a point, the Portsmouth squad need a win to make sure of their play-off place.

Cowley will already know of the threat that today’s opponents in Accrington provide as they faced off less than two weeks ago, and have two prolific scorers in Colby Bishop and Dion Charles.

Just one change has been made from the victory over the Dons on Saturday and it’s a return to the backline for Jack Whatmough, who has been suspended for the last four matches but has replaced Sean Raggett surprisingly instead of Paul Downing.

Pompey fans have been reacting to their line-up for this huge game – check our some of the responses.

Raggett divides opinion but huge call as he can pop up with a goal for us 2 but downing was superb last week and Jack is solid and see why he is back . Good to see Jordy on bench . Come on lads to not throw this away today #Pompey — Mark Roser (@MarkRoser9) May 9, 2021

Fair play Downing for staying in shape all season. Top pro hope it pays off for him — JC (@jackcummins_9) May 9, 2021

Expecting a Downing clanger today — Matthew Bristow (@MattyB6) May 9, 2021

