A newly suggested Burnley chant for defender Hjalmar Ekdal has caused a lot of excitement among fans of the Turf Moor club.

The centre-back joined in a permanent move from Swedish club Djurgården in January and has quickly become a regular fixture in Vincent Kompany's side.

With Manchester City loanee Taylor Harwood-Bellis sidelined due to injury, Ekdal has started all of Burnley's last nine Championship games - slotting in alongside Jordan Beyer.

The 24-year-old looks to be yet another excellent signing made under Kompany and his impressive performances have meant he's quickly become a hit with supporters.

So much so that a new chant for the Swede has been suggested using the theme of 500 Miles by Scottish band The Proclaimers.

It might get its first run out on Friday as Burnley host Sunderland at Turf Moor. Judging by the reaction of Clarets fans, it's already popular...