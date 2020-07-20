‘Perfect’, ‘Too right’ – Many Leeds United fans react as Andrea Radrizzani outlines Premier League plan

Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani has outlined the club’s strategy for the Premier League, which has been well received by fans of the Yorkshire club.

West Bromwich Albion’s defeat on Friday evening confirmed Leeds would be promoted to the English top-flight this term, while Brentford’s slip up a day later handed them the Championship title.

The Whites face Charlton Athletic at Elland Road on Wednesday – the final day of the season – and after that, all the focus will be on preparing for the Premier League.

Speaking to BBC Sport’s Adam Pope earlier today, Radrizzani outlined the Whites’ strategy and approach ahead of next season.

Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani has been setting out his strategy for the PL. Says his clear vision is to stabilise for 2-3 years & maintain the top flight status before challenging towards top six. #lufc — Adam Pope (@apopey) July 20, 2020

Promotion brings with it a huge financial boost and over the past few years, we’ve seen newly-promoted clubs take a variety of different approaches.

The Leeds owner hinted their strategy will be similar to that of Sheffield United, who are challenging for European football following their promotion last season.

AR says the model will be more like Sheff Utd than Villa. Clear transfer budget in place (despite expected £30-40m revenue shortfall due to COVID-19). Further investment will come from his own company. No deal done with QSI but door is always open. #lufc — Adam Pope (@apopey) July 20, 2020

Radrizzani took over the Yorkshire club in May 2017 and deserves a lot of credit for the money he has pumped in and the impact he has had.

His comments appear to have been very well received by fans of the Yorkshire club, with many taking to Twitter to voice their support.

smart as always — 🇲🇰⚡️ (@lufclogan_) July 20, 2020

Too right! Last thing we want to do is set our expectations too high, put money into that goal and end up failing and in the same situation as 16 years ago. Let’s just get our feet rock solid in the prem first — Dan Wood (@AudioRejectz) July 20, 2020

As it should be. Level headed. He’s clearly astute. I hope we can do this in a traditional sense, I don’t want to see billionaire football, I want to see coaching, and good business. Don’t get me wrong, if the money comes, then let’s crack on, but I like our current journey. — JD (@MrJD83JohnDay) July 20, 2020

Sensible, calculated, positive. Good things come to those who wait…and us Leeds fans know how to be patient. Christ knows we know how to be patient! Sweeter for it! 👍 — Ste Barnett (@barnyobarnyo) July 20, 2020

Totally agree, don’t want another 16 years like the last!! Sounds a sensible plan and I’m happy watching PL football every week even if we do finish mid table ish for the next few years. — John (@John90459084) July 20, 2020

Great plan. He’s got his head screwed on. Knows it can take a while to settle in to the PL so nothing too big too soon! Top man! — Reinhard (@RetroGameLord1) July 20, 2020

And that’s how it should be. Survival is priority number 1. — Mark Hollings 💙💛 🏳️‍🌈🌹 (@markydh) July 20, 2020

Sensible 👍 — 1919 (@AllLeeds______) July 20, 2020