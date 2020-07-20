Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Leeds United

‘Perfect’, ‘Too right’ – Many Leeds United fans react as Andrea Radrizzani outlines Premier League plan

Published

10 mins ago

on

Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani has outlined the club’s strategy for the Premier League, which has been well received by fans of the Yorkshire club. 

West Bromwich Albion’s defeat on Friday evening confirmed Leeds would be promoted to the English top-flight this term, while Brentford’s slip up a day later handed them the Championship title.

The Whites face Charlton Athletic at Elland Road on Wednesday – the final day of the season – and after that, all the focus will be on preparing for the Premier League.

Speaking to BBC Sport’s Adam Pope earlier today, Radrizzani outlined the Whites’ strategy and approach ahead of next season.

Promotion brings with it a huge financial boost and over the past few years, we’ve seen newly-promoted clubs take a variety of different approaches.

The Leeds owner hinted their strategy will be similar to that of Sheffield United, who are challenging for European football following their promotion last season.

Radrizzani took over the Yorkshire club in May 2017 and deserves a lot of credit for the money he has pumped in and the impact he has had.

His comments appear to have been very well received by fans of the Yorkshire club, with many taking to Twitter to voice their support.

Read their reaction here:


